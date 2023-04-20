Roku Express 4K+ is on sale for $29, and I think it’s the best deal in streaming

When it comes to affordable streaming media players, there are two brands that are clearly at the top of the pack. But today, only one of them is offering a deep discount on one of its most popular 4K streaming devices in brand-new condition. In fact, the Roku Express 4K+ deal on Amazon right now offers the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year.

For just $29, you can get a terrific streaming box that supports all of your favorite services and more. Plus, you get the Roku Channel for free, and it’s packed full of movies, series, and even original content. Amazon has a big sale right now on refurbished Fire TV Sticks, and there are some decent deals in there. But if you want something brand-new with 4K support, the Roku Express 4K+ should be at the top of your list.

We’ve finally gotten to a point when there is a ton of competition in the streaming media market. Netflix was the clear leader for so long, but now there are several rival services with content that is just as good.

HBO Max (soon to be called “Max”), Hulu, Peacock, Disney+, and Apple TV+ are just a few of the big names out there. There are also a number of terrific free streaming services that you can use to watch movies and TV shows. But no matter which services you choose to subscribe to, you’re going to need a good streaming media player to utilize them to the fullest.

In 2023, “good” no longer has to mean “expensive” when it comes to streaming media players. And the Roku Express 4K+ is a perfect illustration of that fact.

Currently on sale for just $29, the Roku Express 4K+ packs everything you need into a compact little box. It supports every major streaming service you can think of, plus dozens and dozens that you’ve probably never heard of. Plus, you get support for 4K resolution and HDR content. The cheapest Fire TV device with 4K and HDR is the Fire TV Stick 4K, and it costs $50.

Another benefit of the Roku Express 4K+ is that its remote includes buttons to control the volume on your TV or soundbar. Amazon’s $29.99 Fire TV Stick Lite is the closest rival to the Roku Express 4K+, and its remote can’t control your TV.

Those are just a few of the reasons why I think that the Roku Express 4K+ is currently the best streaming media player deal out there.

Needless to say, there are some downsides to the Roku Express 4K+. This is a low-cost box so it’s not very powerful. The UI is noticeably slower than it is on more expensive models. Also, this isn’t a “stick” so it doesn’t have a dongle form factor. It is very small though, so you can easily tuck it behind your television if you want to.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is also on sale, so it’s a good option for anyone who really wants a dongle instead of a more conventional box. It’s down to $39.99 right now, but that’s for the renewed model.