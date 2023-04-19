Hurry and you can get Echo Dot refurbs for $22 each on Amazon

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

As you can see in our guide on the best Echo Dot deals that are available now, Amazon’s recent sale on new Dot models has ended. Buy a new Echo Dot on Amazon today, and you’ll pay either $30 for the 3rd-Gen model or $50 for the 5th-Gen version. Those prices are more than fair when you consider how much value you get out of an Echo Dot. But why pay full price if you don’t have to?

Amazon’s Certified Refurbished program is known far and wide. With it, you get used devices that are guaranteed to look and function like new. And right now, Certified Refurbished Echo Dot 3rd-Gen smart speakers with Alexa are on sale for just $21.99 each. That means you can outfit your whole house with them, and you’ll save a ton of money in the process.

See Pricing See Pricing

The Echo Dot is a smart speaker that needs no introduction. After all, it’s the best-selling smart speaker of all time. Amazon first used the Echo Dot to introduce the world to Alexa. Now, we can’t even imagine what life would be like without Amazon’s voice assistant around to answer our questions and control our smart home gadgets.

There’s a very good chance that everyone reading this right now already has at least one Echo Dot in their homes. But can you ever really have enough Dots?

You probably find yourself out of range from time to time, so you have to leave the room you’re in to go ask Alexa a question. Amazon’s current sale is the perfect solution to that problem.

Available on Amazon

For just $21.99 each, you can get as many Certified Refurbished Echo Dot 3rd-Gen smart speakers as you want. This way, you can be sure that you’re within range of Alexa no matter which room you’re in.

As we noted above, these Echo Dots are guaranteed to look brand-new, and they’re also guaranteed to function just like a new one out of the box. If for any reason you have an issue with yours, you have 90 days to return it for a full refund.

There aren’t many downsides when it comes to the Echo Dot, but there is at least one. If you plan to use your Echo Dot to stream music, you might want a higher-quality speaker. In that case, there’s another deal that’s perfect for you: Amazon also has Certified Refurbished Echo Dot 4th-Gen models on sale.

Available on Amazon

Certified Refurbished Echo Dot 4th-Gen speakers are a fantastic value. They sound just as good as the newer 5th-Gen models, but they don’t have a built-in accelerometer and temperature sensor like the newer model. Frankly, who cares?

Normally priced at $45, these Echo Dot 4th-Gen refurbs are a great value. But right now, they’re down to $29.99 each.