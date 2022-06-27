Today’s deals: $20 FREE from Amazon, $89 smart TV, Philips Hue deals, Greenworks tools, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Believe it or not, Amazon’s big Prime Day sale is now just two weeks away. Plus, there are so many early Prime Day deals available to shop for right now.

All of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals are terrific, but there are two deals available on June 27, 2022, that you really need to see. And they have one thing in common…

They get you FREE MONEY!

There’s a new Amazon Stampcard promotion available to Prime members only. It lets you collect four stamps by performing various tasks like watching a show on Prime Video and streaming a song with Prime Music.

Once you finish the four simple tasks, you get a free $10 credit!

Amazon Stampcard Promotion: Collect 4 Stamps, Get a $10 Amazon Credit Price:Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Check out the promo page for more details. Also, be sure to read our earlier coverage for more Amazon gift card deals!

Also, there’s another great deal that gets first-time reloaders a free $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 or more to your account with Amazon Reload. Check out the details and check your eligibility right here.

FREE MONEY: First-time users get a $10 Amazon credit when you reload $100 Price:Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Other great daily deals available right now include AirPods Pro for just $174.99, $50 off a Philips Hue A19 smart bulb 4-pack, a top-selling under-cabinet LED light bar for just $13.49, Greenworks outdoor electric power tools on sale for one day only, and plenty more.

You can even get the Insignia 24-inch F20 Fire TV for just $89.99 or upgrade to the Insignia 32-inch F20 Fire TV for $99.99!

All that is just the tip of the iceberg. Read on for more of the best deals available right now.

Today’s Best Deals

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Big Sales from Top Retailers

More Deep Discounts

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Our Favorite Sales

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.99 You Save:$74.01 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$24.20 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Mini Smart Plugs (4-Pack) List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for Kitchen Fridge with Stain Resistant Technology, 12x8" -… List Price:$16.99 Price:$12.49 You Save:$4.50 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.49 You Save:$13.50 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stick On Light, Under Cabinet Lights Battery Operated, Under T… List Price:$17.99 Price:$13.49 You Save:$4.50 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 40 PCs, Black KN95 Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask, for Men, Women, Health… List Price:$16.99 Price:$13.59 ($0.34 / Count) You Save:$3.40 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… Price:$14.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!