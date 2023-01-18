Today’s deals: $20 Amazon credit, Roomba vacuums, $19 headphones, Apple Watch sale, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Top deals on Wednesday include some of the most impressive discounts we’ve seen so far in 2023. For example, you can get a $20 Amazon bonus credit with a terrific offer we’ll talk about below. There are also some great Roomba robot vacuum deals you won’t want to miss, and Apple Watch models are up to $50 off today.

The shopping experts at BGR rounded up all of our favorite sales of the day and put them in this guide. Plus, there’s a limited-time offer that gets you up to $100 in credit when you reserve a new Samsung Galaxy S23.

Today’s top deals

Before we get to all the tech deals, there’s a great offer that gets you a $20 bonus credit from Amazon.

Amazon is running a sale that gets you a $20 bonus credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials including Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Pampers, Crest, Downy, Vicks, Gain, Always, Oral-B, and more.

Now for a look at some highlights from today’s top tech deals:

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Shark robot vacuums, Roomba robot vacuums, Amazon Fire tablets, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $249.00 $229.39 Save up to 8% Available on Amazon

Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80, Get $20! Available on Amazon

Govee LED Light Bulbs Dimmable, Smart Light Bulbs Works with Alexa & Google Home, No Hub Requir… $16.99 $8.49 ($4.24 / Count) Save up to 50% Available on Amazon

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof Stereo Head… $22.99 $19.54 Save up to 15% Available on Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.99 $24.99 Save up to 38% Available on Amazon

All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal $49.99 $34.99 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon

Apple - AirPods Pro (1st generation) with MagSafe Charging Case Was $170, Now $129 Only $129 At Walmart

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight… $499.00 $449.00 Save up to 10% Available on Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Orange Alpine Loop… $799.00 $749.00 Save up to 6% Available on Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $49.99 $24.99 with code UP4K23 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon

Amysen Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet Socket Works with Alexa and Google Home, Remote Control with Ti… Only $4.99 Each! Available on Amazon

Yootech Wireless Charger,10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone 14/14 Plus/1… $19.99 $13.29 Save up to 34% Available on Amazon

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 8‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB S… $1,999.00 $1,899.00 Save up to 5% Available on Amazon

Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB ​​​​​​​SSD ​… $1,299.00 $1,149.00 Save up to 12% Available on Amazon

Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Free Echo Dot Use Coupon Code FREEDOT22

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $798.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… $274.00 $179.00 Save up to 35% Available on Amazon

Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base, Bagless, 60-Day Capacity, LIDAR Na… $649.99 $379.99 Save up to 42% Available on Amazon

ILIFE A80 Max-W Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2000Pa, Wi-Fi, 2-in-1 Roller Brush Was $220, Now $92 On Clearance At Walmart

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon

Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested $15.99 Available on Amazon

