Today’s deals: $20 Amazon credit, Roomba vacuums, $19 headphones, Apple Watch sale, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Top deals on Wednesday include some of the most impressive discounts we’ve seen so far in 2023. For example, you can get a $20 Amazon bonus credit with a terrific offer we’ll talk about below. There are also some great Roomba robot vacuum deals you won’t want to miss, and Apple Watch models are up to $50 off today.
The shopping experts at BGR rounded up all of our favorite sales of the day and put them in this guide. Plus, there’s a limited-time offer that gets you up to $100 in credit when you reserve a new Samsung Galaxy S23.
Today’s top deals
Before we get to all the tech deals, there’s a great offer that gets you a $20 bonus credit from Amazon.
Amazon is running a sale that gets you a $20 bonus credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials including Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Pampers, Crest, Downy, Vicks, Gain, Always, Oral-B, and more.
Read more about it in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals
Now for a look at some highlights from today’s top tech deals:
- Govee LED smart bulbs are only $4.25 each thanks to a 50% off sale
- Roomba robot vacuum deals have prices starting at just $179
- Today’s Apple Watch deals include $50 off the Apple Watch Series 8 and $50 off the Apple Watch Ultra
- Amazon’s Echo Dot 3 is on sale for $24.99, and the Echo Dot 5 is down to $34.99
- Get TOZO T10 true wireless earbuds with 222,000 5-star reviews for just $19.54
- AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199.99 at Verizon, or save $20 at Amazon if you miss that deal
- Fire TV Stick 4K is $24.99 with the coupon code UP4K23
- Get a best-selling Insignia 24-inch Fire TV for just $79.99, plus more models are on sale
- Save $100 on the MacBook Pro (M1 Pro) or get $150 off the MacBook Pro (M2)
- Score a Yootech wireless charger with 123,000 5-star reviews for $13.29
- Get real diamond stud earrings on sale for just $59.90 instead of $150
- Amazon has tons of iPhone deals on renewed and “Renewed Premium” models that are all unlocked
ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Shark robot vacuums, Roomba robot vacuums, Amazon Fire tablets, and Target’s best daily deals.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $249.00 $229.39 Save up to 8%
Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80, Get $20!
Govee LED Light Bulbs Dimmable, Smart Light Bulbs Works with Alexa & Google Home, No Hub Requir… $16.99 $8.49 ($4.24 / Count) Save up to 50%
TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof Stereo Head… $22.99 $19.54 Save up to 15%
Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.99 $24.99 Save up to 38%
All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal $49.99 $34.99 Save up to 30%
Apple - AirPods Pro (1st generation) with MagSafe Charging Case Was $170, Now $129
Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight… $499.00 $449.00 Save up to 10%
Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Orange Alpine Loop… $799.00 $749.00 Save up to 6%
Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $49.99 $24.99 with code UP4K23 Save up to 30%
Amysen Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet Socket Works with Alexa and Google Home, Remote Control with Ti… Only $4.99 Each!
Yootech Wireless Charger,10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone 14/14 Plus/1… $19.99 $13.29 Save up to 34%
Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 8‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB S… $1,999.00 $1,899.00 Save up to 5%
Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD … $1,299.00 $1,149.00 Save up to 12%
Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Free Echo Dot
LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $798.00 Save up to 20%
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… $274.00 $179.00 Save up to 35%
Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base, Bagless, 60-Day Capacity, LIDAR Na… $649.99 $379.99 Save up to 42%
ILIFE A80 Max-W Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2000Pa, Wi-Fi, 2-in-1 Roller Brush Was $220, Now $92
FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free
Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested $15.99