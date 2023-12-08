Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iOS 18 iPhone 16 Amazon Gift Card Deals Connect AirPods Best Deals New on Netflix New on Hulu No Caller ID Free Streaming Apps
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $199 Bose soundbar, $500 off HP laptops, $89 Nest Thermostat, LEGO, Peloton, more

By
Published Dec 8th, 2023 9:31AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Friday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Happy Chanukah to all who celebrate! Now that you’ve sorted out presents for friends and family, it’s time to score some great deals for yourself. Today’s highlights include a Bose TV soundbar for $199 instead of $279, LEGO deals, Peloton deals, $500 off the HP Pavillion Plus 14-inch laptop, and more

Keep reading to see all of our favorite daily deals on Friday, December 8.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Our favorite offers

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Amazon Gift Card Deals

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals