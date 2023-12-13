Today’s deals: $199 Apple Watch SE, $20 Blink Mini camera, SodaStream sale, heated jackets, more

There are so many great deals out there this week that you might not know where to start. That’s why we found all the best ones to highlight for our readers, like the Apple Watch SE for $199 or big sales on Blink cameras and SodaStream soda makers.

Check out this big roundup to see all of our favorite deals of the day on Wednesday, December 13.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Our favorite offers

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon