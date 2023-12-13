Today’s deals: $199 Apple Watch SE, $20 Blink Mini camera, SodaStream sale, heated jackets, more

There are so many great deals out there this week that you might not know where to start. That’s why we found all the best ones to highlight for our readers, like the Apple Watch SE for $199 or big sales on Blink cameras and SodaStream soda makers.
Check out this big roundup to see all of our favorite deals of the day on Wednesday, December 13.
Top Deals of the Day
- FEATURED SALE: Get a free LED smart bulb with an Echo speaker, including the Echo Dot at $22.99 and the Echo Pop at just $17.99
- Meta Quest 2 VR headset is down to $249, an all-time low — plus, get a $50 digital credit with the promo code META50
- SodaStream soda makers and flavor accessories are on sale
- Score popular Nooie smart plugs for just $4 each when you buy a discounted 4-pack
- Blink home security cameras are back on sale with Black Friday’s discounts
- This Amazon promo saves you $15 when you spend $75+ on pantry essentials
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch SE is back in stock and back on sale starting at $199
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79.98, down from $99
- M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $749.99 (all-time low)
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is only $1,149 (all-time low)
- iPad 9th-Gen is only $249 on sale, down from $329
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $69 off at $729.99
- Apple Watch Series 9 is just $329.99 (all-time low)
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to $199.99 instead of $249
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- iPad Air is $99 off at $499.99 (all-time low)
- iPad 10th-Gen is $100 off at $349 (all-time low)
- M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,449 (all-time low)
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Combat winter weather with this sale on heated jackets and apparel
- The HP Pavillion Plus laptop with a stunning 14-inch 2.8K OLED screen is down to $799.99, which is a $500 discount
- Get the $279 Bose TV Speaker soundbar for just $199 today
- The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale starting at just $555 if you get one renewed
- The incredible new Roomba Combo j9+ robot vacuum with auto-filling mop is $400 off at $999
- Dyson vacuums and air purifiers have deep discounts right now
- There’s a rare sale that gets you a top game for free with a new PS5 console (Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty MWIII)
- Pick up a Nintendo Switch OLED console and get Super Smash Bros bundled for free
- More than a dozen ASUS laptops and desktops are discounted today
- The $140 OKP Life K2 robot vacuum is on sale for only $89.98
- Beats Solo3 headphones are half off at $99
Our favorite offers
