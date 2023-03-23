Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2, Shark robot vacuums, March Madness TV deals, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
The top tech deals of the day on Thursday include some great offers that we haven’t seen in a very long time. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are down to $199.99, which is a sale we’ve seen on and off all year long. But Ring Video Doorbell deals start at just $38.99 for the Wired model, and it’s the first time in 2023 that it’s this cheap. You’ll also find fantastic March Madness TV deals today, and Shark robot vacuums are on sale for one day only.
In this roundup, we’ll show you our favorite sales from Thursday, March 23.
Also see: TECNO launches MEGABOOK series laptops at MWC 2023
Today’s top tech deals
- Amazon is offering a rare chance to save on Apple AirTag 1-packs and 4-packs
- AirPods Pro 2 are discounted to $199.99, matching the year’s lowest price
- Apple’s AirPods 2 are down to $99
- See BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more
- March Madness TV deals save you up to $1,200 off premium smart TVs from LG, Samsung, and Sony
- There’s also a separate sale on LG OLED TVs like the new C2
- There’s a huge Apple Watch Series 7 sale at Amazon that saves you up to $340!
- See our guide on the best Apple Watch deals for offers on the Series 8, Ultra, and SE
- Top-selling KMC smart plugs are down to $4.25 each when you buy a 4-pack
- The Shark Ion AV753 robot vacuum is on sale for an all-time low of $149.99, today only
- Eligible Amazon shoppers can get a Fire TV Stick 4K for only $24.99 (50% off) with the promo code UP4K23
- Here are highlights from our huge guide on the best laptop deals:
- The Lenovo Ideapad 3 15.6-inch laptop is down to only $383 (reg. $959)
- Save $150 on the MacBook Pro M2 (reg. $1,299)
- Get an ASUS ROG gaming laptop with a $350 discount
- Renewed HP G7 11.6-inch Chromebooks are only $64.99 (reg. $273)
- Save $200 on a Reolink NVR home security camera system with eight 4K cameras
- Ring Video Doorbell deals start at just $38.99 for the Ring Video Doorbell Wired
- There’s also a Ring Video Doorbell 4 sale if you want one that’s much more advanced
ONE DAY ONLY: We also found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Shark robot vacuums, ECOFLOW power generators, vacuum sealers, and Target’s best daily deals.
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: