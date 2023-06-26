Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2, $5.50 Kasa smart plugs, Samsung 4K smart TVs, more

Be sure to check out our guide on the best early Prime Day deals. But there are also tons of great sales that are available to everyone, not just Prime members. Apple AirPods Pro 2 are $50 off today, and TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are down to the best price of the season. You can also save a ton on the latest Samsung 4K smart TVs. Plus, there’s an M1 MacBook Air deal that drops it to a new all-time low price.
In this roundup, we’ve included all of our favorite deals on Monday, June 26.
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $5.50 each when you buy a 4-pack
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is on sale at the lowest price ever ($59.71, which is 15% off!)
- Amazon’s brand-new Echo Pop is just $5 when you bundle it with a $35 Ring Video Doorbell Wired ($39.99 total for a $105 value!)
- Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are back down to $199.99
- Entry-level AirPods are on sale for $99
- Get renewed AirPods 3 with MagSafe for $129.99
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- 2023 Samsung 4K smart TVs are up to $400 off
- The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to an all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage of this Fire TV Stick 4K Max deal for eligibility details)
- The Miko 3 AI-Powered Smart Robot is 40% off at $179
- Save 30% on the Level Lock Touch Edition smart lock that everyone loves
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is down to $249.99, which is an all-time low
- The newer 10.9-inch iPad is on sale for $399, which is also the lowest price yet
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are 10% off ($89.99)
- TOZO T10 Bluetooth earbuds with 227,000 5-star Amazon ratings are down to $18.99
- Brand-new TOZO A1 earbuds already have 37,000 5-star reviews, and they’re on sale for $15.99
- The M1 MacBook Air is down to $796 instead of $999 — a new all-time low
- Or, save $50 on Apple’s just-released 15-inch M2 MacBook Air
- The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is down to $999 at B&H ($200 off)
- Check out more of the best laptop deals in our guide
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 26% off in Amazon’s new sale
- That includes the Dyson V8 for just $349!
Featured offers: BLUETTI Summer 2023 sale
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $900 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $660 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
How to get $30 in Amazon credit
- You can score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Another $15 Amazon credit is available for Prime members in this special Prime Day Amazon Photos promotion
- Prime members can also get two years of Grubhub+ for free if they sign up by July 5
- Find more offers like this in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: