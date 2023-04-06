Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2, $4 smart plugs, $200 off Galaxy S23 Ultra, more

The top tech deals of the day on Thursday are among the best we’ve seen so far in 2023. For example, Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are down to $199.99, matching Amazon’s lowest price of the year. Popular KMC smart plugs are down to $4 each, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is up to $200 off. There’s also an Apple Watch SE sale and an Apple Watch Ultra sale that slash both models to the lowest prices ever.
In this big roundup, we’ll share all of our favorite deals of the day on Thursday, April 6.
Get a $15 credit from Amazon
Before we dive into the best tech deals of the day, there’s an awesome offer on Amazon that all of our readers should take advantage of.
Amazon is giving out a $15 credit if you spend at least $60 on P&G household essentials. The offer covers top-selling products from brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and more.
Be sure to visit the deal page to take advantage of this excellent offer. And take a look at our guide on Amazon gift card deals for even more offers like this one.
Today’s top tech deals
- You can get four #1 best-selling KMC smart plugs for $15.99 — that’s only $4 each
- AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for only $199.99 today, the lowest price of 2023
- Apple’s AirPods are down to $99, and AirPods 3 are $149.99
- See BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more
- There’s a huge Galaxy S23 sale that saves you up to $200 off the Galaxy S23 Ultra and either $100 or $150 off the other S23 models
- Take advantage of the rare Apple AirTag sale that drops a 4-pack to $89.99
- Echo Show deals on Amazon start at just $39.99
- XGIMI’s MoGo Pro portable projector has a 40% discount that drops the price to $299
- Upgrade to the XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K projector and you can save $424 off the retail price
- Amazon’s Apple Watch SE sale and an Apple Watch Ultra sale drop both models to the lowest prices ever
- The Apple Watch Series 8 is also down to the lowest price yet, and an Apple Watch Series 7 sale saves you up to $340
- Be sure to visit our guide on the best Apple Watch deals for more
- The Echo Dot 3rd-Gen is down to $24.99, or get the Echo Dot 5th-Gen for $34.99
- Bundle the Echo Dot 3 with a Kasa smart plug for $27.98, which is a gigantic 53% discount
- See all the best Echo Dot deals in our comprehensive guide
- The powerful Roomba j6+ robot vacuum with AI is 25% off, today only
- Every single Ring Cam model is discounted right now
ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums, bath towel sets, kids’ toys, and Target’s best daily deals.
