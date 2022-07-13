Amazon Echo Prime Day deals: $18 Echo Dot, $20 Echo Auto, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

No matter where you look on Amazon’s site right now, you’ll find incredible Prime Day deals. Yes, they’re all impressive, but the retailer often saves the best bargains for its own line of Amazon devices. Take one look at the Prime Day Echo deals in 2022 and you’ll see exactly what I mean.

Just about every single Echo device on Amazon’s site is on sale at an all-time low price right now. Whether you want an Alexa smart speaker or an Echo Show smart display of any size, you’re going to save a bundle for Prime Day.

Are you looking for some examples of the best Echo deals out there right now? I’ve got you covered.

Amazon’s Echo Dot 3rd gen is on sale for $17.99, which is already impressive. But it also comes with a free color LED smart bulb! Or, you can get the Echo Dot 4th gen for $19.99 and the Echo Show 5 for $34.99.

And if you think those prices are low, wait until you decide to add hands-free Alexa to your car. The Echo Auto that everyone loves so much is on sale for just $19.99 right now. You can even get it at that same price with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited included!

Prime Day Echo deals 2022

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Starting with smart speakers, Echo speakers offer terrific sound quality so you can stream music anywhere in your house. But more importantly, of course, you also get hands-free access to Alexa and all of the awesome skills that come with it.

For Prime Day 2022, Amazon’s Echo deals slash several different models to all-time low prices. The Echo 4th gen speaker that normally sells for $100 is down to $59.99, an all-time low. I would advise against buying it on its own, however.

That’s because you can get the Echo 4th gen & Sengled color smart bulb bundle for the same price of just $59.99. That might be one of the best Prime Day Echo deals I’ve ever seen.

Echo (4th Gen) | Charcoal with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb | Alexa smart home starter kit Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Of course, Echo Dots are always the most popular Echo speakers. Don’t worry, because Amazon’s running amazing Echo Dot deals right now for Prime Day.

As we mentioned earlier, the Echo Dot 3rd gen & Sengled color smart bulb bundle is on sale at an all-time low price of just $17.99. Or, if you want to upgrade, the Echo Dot 4th gen speaker is on sale for $19.99.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | Charcoal with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb | Alexa smart home starter kit Price:$17.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Charcoal with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb | Alexa smart home starter kit Price:$19.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon Echo Auto brings Alexa to your car

Image source: Amazon

The Echo Auto is definitely one of my favorite Amazon gadgets ever. And this year, it also happens to be one of the best Prime Day Echo deals you can get.

At just $50, the Echo Auto adds hands-free Alexa to nearly any car. All you need is Bluetooth or even just a regular old aux-in port. The gadget then connects to your smartphone for internet connectivity, and that’s it.

You get Alexa through your car speakers so you can stream music, navigate, control your smart home gadgets from afar, and so much more.

Amazon’s Echo Auto is a steal at $50 if you ask me. But grab one on sale right now and you’ll pay just $19.99. And you’ll pay the exact same price if you bundle it with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited.

That’s easily one of the craziest Prime Day Echo deals of all time. It almost seems like a mistake!

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Price:$19.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Prime Day Echo Buds and Echo Frames deals

Image source: Amazon

There’s no question that Amazon’s Prime Day deal on AirPods Pro with MagSafe is crazy. But just wait until you see Amazon’s Echo Buds Prime Day deals this year.

Echo Buds with Standard Charging normally sell for $119.99, which is in line with AirPods 2. Grab a pair right now, however, and you’ll only pay $69.99. That’s an incredible value. And don’t forget, Echo Buds are noise cancelling headphones, which AirPods 2 are not.

Also, you can upgrade to Echo Buds with Wireless Charging for just $89.99.

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | Wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and Alexa | Black List Price:$119.99 Price:$69.99 You Save:$50.00 (42%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | Wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and Alexa | Wireless char… List Price:$139.99 Price:$89.99 You Save:$50.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon’s Echo Frames smart glasses are also on sale with massive discounts for Prime Day 2022.

You can get the standard model or Amazon’s smart sunglasses at the lowest prices ever.

Echo Frames (2nd Gen) | Smart audio glasses with Alexa | Classic Black with prescription ready… List Price:$249.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$150.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Frames (2nd Gen) | Smart audio sunglasses with Alexa | Classic Black with new polarized bl… Price:$119.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Show deals and more

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

To wrap things up, it’s time to focus on Echo Show smart displays.

Amazon has crazy Echo Show deals running right now for Prime Day. The Echo Show 5 is down to $34.99 instead of $85 and the Echo Show 5 Kids is only $5 more. You can also upgrade to the Echo Show 8 for just $54.99.

Those are all the lowest prices ever!

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | Smart display with Alexa and 2 MP camera | Charcoal List Price:$84.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$50.00 (59%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids | Designed for kids, with parental controls | Chameleon List Price:$94.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$55.00 (58%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Show 8 (1st Gen, 2019 release) -- HD smart display with Alexa – Unlimited Cloud Photo Stor… List Price:$109.99 Price:$54.99 You Save:$55.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

There are also a bunch of other great deals on Echo Show devices and bundles. You can see them all right here on the Amazon devices page.

