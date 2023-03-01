Click to Skip Ad
Today's deals: $195 AirPods Pro, $799 MacBook Air, $4 smart plugs, $79 smart TV, more

Published Mar 1st, 2023 9:19AM EST
Wednesday is the first day of March and there are so many terrific deals that just popped up. Amazon has AirPods Pro on sale for just $194.99, or you can get regular AirPods for $99. Meanwhile, the M1 MacBook Air is down to $799.99 at Best Buy. Best-selling KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google are only $4 each, and the Insignia F20 smart TV is on sale for $79.99, a new all-time low price.

Here, we’ve rounded up all of our favorite deals on Wednesday, March 1.

KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for…
KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for… Only $4 each See Pricing
Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) $194.99 (save $25) See Pricing
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connecti…
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connecti… $179 (save $95) See Pricing
INSIGNIA 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 72…
INSIGNIA 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 72… $79.99 (save $90) See Pricing

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: We also found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Klipsch speakers, smart home devices, power tools, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… $159.00 $99.00 Save up to 38% Available on Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) $249.00 $194.99 Save up to 22% Available on Amazon INSIGNIA 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (NS-24F201NA23, 2022 Model) INSIGNIA 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (NS-24F201NA23, 2022 Model) $169.99 $79.99 Save up to 53% Available on Amazon MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop - Apple M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop - Apple M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $799.99 (save $200) $799.99 at Best Buy Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $249.00 $229.95 Save up to 8% Available on Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $24.99 with code UP4K23 Available on Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.99 $19.99 Save up to 50% Available on Amazon KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for Smart Home, Remote Control Lights and Devices fro… KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for Smart Home, Remote Control Lights and Devices fro… $29.99 $15.99 Save up to 47% Available on Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… $274.99 $179.00 Save up to 35% Available on Amazon iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Now Clean By Room With Smart Mapping,… iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Now Clean By Room With Smart Mapping,… $549.99 $399.00 ($399.00 / Count) Save up to 27% Available on Amazon HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren… HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren… $74.99 Available on Amazon Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop, 15.6 Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop, 15.6" HD Touchscreen, 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Proces… $959.00 $355.26 Save up to 63% Available on Amazon HP Pavilion 15 Laptop, 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD Storage,… HP Pavilion 15 Laptop, 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD Storage,… $944.99 $699.00 Save up to 26% Available on Amazon Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB ​​​​​​​SSD ​… Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB ​​​​​​​SSD ​… $1,299.00 $1,149.99 Save up to 11% Available on Amazon Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… $2,499.00 $1,999.97 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Free Echo Dot Use Coupon Code FREEDOT22 FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested $15.99 Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Visit our expert guide to see this month's best deals!

This article talks about:

