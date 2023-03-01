HP Pavilion 15 laptop with Intel’s Core i7 chip is down to $699

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple’s new M2 series chips seem to get most of the buzz these days. But they’re not going to help if you’re in the market for a new Windows laptop. Intel is still the best in the business in that department, and there’s a great deal on a powerful new HP Pavillion 15 laptop with Intel’s Core i7 processor.

The HP Pavilion 15 15.6-inch laptop powered by the 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 normally sells for $946. Today, however, there’s a great sale that slashes your price to just $699.

Our comprehensive guide on the best laptop deals is packed full of deep discounts on best-selling models. Today, however, there’s one particular deal that we wanted to highlight.

The HP Pavilion 15 laptop is one of the most popular 15.6-inch laptop models HP makes right now. It’s also highly customizable, so pricing has a wide range.

If you want one of the more powerful models, you can typically expect to pay $1,000 or more. Right now, however, the HP Pavillion 15 with Intel’s 11th-Gen Core i7-1165G7 processor is on sale for $699 from Amazon. That’s a $246 discount compared to the regular price of $945.

HP Pavilion 15 Laptop, 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD Storage,… $944.99 $699.00 Save up to 26% Available on Amazon

This particular HP Pavillion 15 laptop build includes a 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 and 16GB of RAM. It also has a 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Bang & Olufsen audio, Windows 11 Pro, and up to 8 hours of battery life.

What’s more, the battery charges from 0% to 50% in about 45 minutes, so you never have to worry about running out of juice.

Of note, there are plenty of other deals on great Windows laptops if you don’t need quite that much power and performance. We cover so many in our guide on the best laptop deals, but there’s one we’ll tell you about here because it’ll likely sell out soon.

Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop, 15.6" HD Touchscreen, 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Proces… $959.00 $375.99 Save up to 62% Available on Amazon

The Lenovo Ideapad 3 laptop has a 15.6-inch FHD screen just like the HP model above. It’s not quite as spec’d out though, so you can get it for much less money.

Highlights include an 11th-Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, 256 GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and Windows 11 Home.

This model is pricey at $959, but the Lenovo Ideapad 3 has a massive discount right now that drops it to just $376.