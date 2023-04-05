Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $15 Amazon credit, $25 Echo Dot, $730 Apple Watch Ultra, $139 Bose earbuds, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Apr 5th, 2023 9:27AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Wednesday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Wednesday’s top tech deals include several popular products at their lowest prices ever. The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for $729.99 instead of $800, and AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199.99. Also, you can pick up Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling earbuds for $139, down from $199. The Echo Dot is on sale for $24.99 right now. Plus, there’s a special offer that gets you a $15 Amazon credit.

All that and more can be found in today’s roundup of the best daily deals.

How to get a $15 Amazon credit

You should definitely take a look at our guide on Amazon gift card deals, which is packed full of offers for Amazon credit. Right now, however, there’s a new deal from that guide that we want to bring to everyone’s attention.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon is giving out a $15 credit if you spend at least $60 on P&G household essentials. The offer covers top-selling products from brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and more.

Be sure to visit the deal page to take advantage of this excellent offer.

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on Jackery outdoor generators & solar panels, toy-filled Easter eggs, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

