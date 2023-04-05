Today’s deals: $15 Amazon credit, $25 Echo Dot, $730 Apple Watch Ultra, $139 Bose earbuds, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Wednesday’s top tech deals include several popular products at their lowest prices ever. The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for $729.99 instead of $800, and AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199.99. Also, you can pick up Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling earbuds for $139, down from $199. The Echo Dot is on sale for $24.99 right now. Plus, there’s a special offer that gets you a $15 Amazon credit.
All that and more can be found in today’s roundup of the best daily deals.
How to get a $15 Amazon credit
You should definitely take a look at our guide on Amazon gift card deals, which is packed full of offers for Amazon credit. Right now, however, there’s a new deal from that guide that we want to bring to everyone’s attention.
Amazon is giving out a $15 credit if you spend at least $60 on P&G household essentials. The offer covers top-selling products from brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and more.
Be sure to visit the deal page to take advantage of this excellent offer.
Today’s top tech deals
- AirPods Pro 2 are back down to just $199.99 today
- Apple’s AirPods are down to $99, and an AirPods 3 deal drops your price to $149.99
- See BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more
- There’s a rare Apple AirTag sale today that drops a 4-pack to $89.99
- XGIMI’s MoGo Pro portable projector has a huge 40% discount that slashes your price to $299
- The Apple Watch Ultra is down to an all-time low of $729.99 thanks to a double discount on Amazon
- Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 8 (lowest prices ever!)
- If you want to spend even less, there’s an Apple Watch Series 7 sale with discounts of up to $340 off
- Be sure to visit our guide on the best Apple Watch deals for more
- Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling earbuds are on sale for $139.30, down from $199
- The Echo Dot 3rd-Gen is down to $24.99, or get the Echo Dot 5th-Gen for $34.99
- Bundle the Echo Dot 3 with a Kasa smart plug for $27.98, which is a gigantic 53% discount
- See all the best Echo Dot deals in our comprehensive guide
- Save $100 on the newest iPad Air
- You can get four KMC smart plugs for $15.99, which is only $4 each
- DJI Mini 3 drone deals start at only $469, which is a 16% discount and an all-time low price
ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on Jackery outdoor generators & solar panels, toy-filled Easter eggs, and Target’s best daily deals.
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: