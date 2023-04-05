AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199 today at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are the best and most popular wireless earbuds that Apple has ever made. They’re also the most expensive, which makes sense. Right now on Amazon, however, there’s a sale that slashes them back down to the lowest price of the year so far. Instead of paying $249 as you would at an Apple store, you can pick up a pair for only $199.99.

There are several other AirPods deals available right now as well. For example, AirPods 3 are on sale for $149.99, matching the lowest price of 2023 so far. Be sure to read through our extensive guide for more of the best AirPods deals out there.

Most reviewers agree that Apple’s newest AirPods Pro model is the best in its class. We explained all the reasons why in our AirPods Pro 2 review.

First and foremost, the new Apple H2 chip offers all-around improvements that are immediately obvious. Compared to the 1st-generation AirPods Pro, the newer AirPods Pro 2 model has better sound quality and better active noise cancelling tech. According to Apple, noise cancellation performance is two times better on the 2nd-generation model.

Sound quality is obviously the top priority when it comes to high-end earphones like AirPods Pro, But there’s another upgrade that I personally appreciate just as much. Swiping on the stems of the newer AirPods Pro 2 adjusts the volume up or down. That’s a feature that was sorely lacking in the original model.

Other upgrades on the AirPods Pro 2 include longer battery life, a new charging case with built-in Find My support, and support for Apple Watch chargers in addition to regular Qi wireless chargers.

Despite all those big upgrades, Apple kept the price of AirPods Pro 2 at $249. That’s more than fair, but you can save 20% right now on Amazon.

Instead of paying $249, which is how much they cost right now at Apple stores, Amazon has them on sale for $199.99. As we mentioned earlier, that matches the lowest price ever for this model.

There are a few other AirPods deals available today as well, and you’ll find them all in our roundup of the best AirPods deals.