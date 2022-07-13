Prime Day Jabra deals 2022: Elite 3, Elite 7 Pro, Elite 85t, & more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple’s AirPods Pro, AirPods 3, and AirPods 2 are on sale at the lowest prices of the year for Prime Day 2022. Needless to say, BGR Deals readers have been tripping over themselves to score these crazy deals. But there’s another sale you should check out if you’re on the lookout for excellent wireless earbuds. Prime Day Jabra deals in 2022 are so impressive!

Pretty much all of Jabra’s hottest headphones are all down to the lowest prices of the year. Prime Day Jabra deals in 2022 start at just $49.99 for Jabra Elite 3 Earbuds that normally cost $80. You can also upgrade to Jabra Elite 4 Active for $89.99 instead of $120.

Or, if you’re looking for the best of the best, you’ve got several outstanding options. Super-popular Jabra Elite 85t Earbuds that retail for $300 are down to just $114.99. Also, newer Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds are on sale for $139.99 instead of $200.

Jabra Prime Day deals 2022

Out of everything on sale for Prime Day, headphones have really been popular this year among our readers.

There are no headphones on Amazon’s entire site that are anywhere near as popular as AirPods Pro with MagSafe with our readers. In fact, the only headphones that come anywhere close are AirPods 2 and AirPods 3.

Every AirPods model is on sale with deep Prime Day discounts. That means you can pick up AirPods Pro or other AirPods today at the lowest price of the year.

Before you buy any of those popular earphones though, there are other options that people love just as much for even less money.

Jabra Elite 85t Earbuds offer fantastic sound quality as well as great battery life. On top of that, they feature Amazon Alexa support so you can take your favorite voice assistant with you everywhere you go.

These wildly popular earphones retail for $300. They’re fantastic earphones, but that price is crazy. Thanks to a massive discount at Amazon today, however, you can pick up a pair for just $114.99! That’s a new all-time low price by a substantial margin.

There are even more best-selling Prime Day Jabra deals in 2022. That includes a huge discount on Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds. Hurry and you can get a pair for just $139.99 instead of $200!

You can see all the deals down below. These deals are scheduled to end on July 13, so you’re running out of time to save.

All the Jabra headphones deals

Here’s a roundup of every single one of the Prime Day Jabra deals available in 2022.

Jabra wireless earbuds deals for Prime day 2022

Jabra Elite 7 Pro in Ear Bluetooth Earbuds - Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation True Wireless… List Price:$199.99 Price:$139.99 You Save:$60.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds - True Wireless Sports Ear Buds with Jabra ShakeG… List Price:$179.99 Price:$119.99 You Save:$60.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – Advanced Noise-Cancelling Earbuds for Calls &… List Price:$289.99 Price:$114.99 You Save:$175.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds – True Wireless Earbuds with Secure Active Fit, 4… List Price:$119.99 Price:$89.99 You Save:$30.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Jabra Elite 3 in Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – Noise Isolating True Wireless Buds with 4 Bui… List Price:$79.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$30.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Over-ear headphones & gaming headsets

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, Titanium Black – Over Ear Bluetooth Headph… List Price:$249.99 Price:$157.99 You Save:$92.00 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Jabra Elite 45h, Titanium Black – On-Ear Wireless Headphones with Up to 50 Hours of Battery Lif… List Price:$98.49 Price:$49.99 You Save:$48.50 (49%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Jabra Evolve2 65 UC Wireless Headphones with Link380a, Stereo, Black – Wireless Bluetooth Heads… List Price:$274.00 Price:$191.80 You Save:$84.01 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Jabra Evolve 65 MS Wireless Headset, Stereo – Includes Link 370 USB Adapter – Bluetooth Headset… List Price:$231.00 Price:$161.70 You Save:$74.74 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

