5 best sales to shop instead of Prime Day 2022: Walmart, Best Buy, more

Amazon Prime Day 2022 takes place on July 12-13, and there are millions of deals available around the world. We’ll be covering the event from start to finish, and you should definitely check out the best Prime Day 2022 deals available right now.

Of course, Prime Day is only for Amazon Prime subscribers. What about everyone else?

Lucky for you, plenty of retailers out there are offering great Prime Day alternative sales. The list includes Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more.

Here, we’re going to show you the five best sales to shop instead of Prime Day 2022.

Walmart rollbacks & more during Prime Day 2022

Among all the Prime Day alternative sales we’re sharing with our readers today, Walmart’s sales event is by far the biggest.

Walmart is hosting a massive sale full of new price rollbacks on thousands of popular products. Just like Prime Day 2022, there’s definitely something for everyone in this big sale.

Also of note, Walmart is currently offering a free 30-day trial of Walmart Plus if you want to give it a shot. It’s a much-talked-about alternative to Amazon Prime, and people are loving it so far.

👉 SHOP WALMART DEALS & ROLLBACKS 👈

Best Buy Black Friday in July

Just like Walmart, Buy Buy definitely wasn’t going to just sit back and let Amazon have all the fun. During Prime Day 2022, Best Buy has a slew of great deals that are available to all shoppers.

The Best Buy “Black Friday in July” sale begins today, July 11, and lasts until the end of the day on Wednesday, July 13. During that three-day span, you’ll find the lowest prices of the season on thousands of great tech products.

Here’s an excerpt from the Buy Buy website to give you a taste of what you can expect during this big sales event:

Save up to $300 on select laptops

Up to $200 off select MacBook models

Save on the latest Apple iPhone 13 Pro

TVs as low as $79.99

Save up to 50% on select small kitchen appliances

Save up to $350 on select gaming desktops

$170 off select KitchenAid stand mixers

Save $50 on select models of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

$599.99 for Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum (Save $100)

$799.99 for Sony 48″ Class BRAVIA A9S Series OLED 4K Smart TV (Save $500)

$249.99 for TCL 43” Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV (Save $150)

$429.99 for Pit Boss Navigator 550 Wood Pellet Grill with Grill Cover (Save $220)

$179.99 for Apple AirPods Pro (with Magsafe Charging Case) (Save $40)

$124.99 for Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-The-Ear Headphones (Save $125)

$179.99 for Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (Save $170)

$799.99 for NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle (Save $500)

Of note, Totaltech members got access to select deals a full day early on Sunday.

👉 SHOP THE BEST BUY BLACK FRIDAY IN JULY SALE 👈

Target deals during Prime Day 2022

Next up, we have Target.

Target’s deals aren’t quite as plentiful as the big sales being run over at Walmart or Best Buy. That being said, there was no way Target was just going to sit this one out.

During Prime Day 2022, Target is running a great alternative sale with tons of deals on best-sellers. You’ll find tons of deals of the day on July 12 and 13, plus big sales events on so many popular brands.

Definitely make sure you check out Target’s big sale before these deals start selling out.

👉 SHOP TARGET’S PRIME DAY ALTERNATIVE SALE 👈

Samsung TV sale

If you’re in the market for a stunning new smart TV, forget about Prime Day 2022. Instead, you need to check out the massive Samsung TV sale happening right now on Samsung’s website.

You’ll find Samsung smart 4K TVs on sale starting at just $499.99, which is crazy for a Samsung television. And if you’re wondering how much you can save, Samsung is offering massive discounts up to $2,000 off!

Here are some examples of TV deals you’ll find right now on Samsung’s site:

Those deals are fantastic!

Samsung makes the best TVs out there. And if you’ve been considering a new Samsung smart TV, now is definitely the time to get one.

👉 SHOP THE SAMSUNG TV SALE 👈

Anker’s big summer sale

Yes, Anker obviously has plenty of Prime Day 2022 deals available on Amazon. After all, Anker used Amazon as a springboard to become the biggest charging accessory brand in the world.

But Anker is so much more than just a charging accessory brand now. And it’s also hosting a sale of its own that’s running alongside Prime Day this year.

The Anker summer sale is packed full of discounts on anything and everything you can think of. And yes, that obviously includes plenty of charging accessories.

Definitely check out all the deals available right now.

👉 SHOP THE ANKER SUMMER SALE 👈

