Best Prime Big Deal Days DNA test deals from 23andMe, AncestryDNA, & Embark

DNA test deals are hugely popular during every big sales event, and we expect Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale to be no different. All the most popular home DNA test kits are on sale for this Fall Prime Day event, including kits from 23andMe as well as AncestryDNA. On top of that, Embark dog DNA test kits are also available on Amazon with a big discount.

Prices start at only $49 for a best-selling home test kit from AncestryDNA. Or, you can pick up 23andMe’s best bundle for $129 instead of $299. That’s a huge 57% discount, and it’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

There are tons of great Fall Prime Day 2023 deals on Amazon’s site this week. We knew the Prime Big Deal Days event was going to be a big deal, but it really is as huge as Prime Day!

If you’re doing some gift shopping, definitely check out Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days DNA test deals. You can get several best-selling home DNA test kits at the lowest prices of 2023.

23andMe deals

Among our readers, the 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test Kit is by far the best-selling home DNA test kit. It retails for $199, but it’s a great value. After all, this DNA test includes 150+ different reports covering both health and ancestry.

The only way to make it better is to add in a year of 23andMe’s premium membership, but that ups the price to $299. Since that’s a lot more than most people want to spend, 23andMe always has great deals lined up during big sales events.

For Amazon’s Fall Prime Day sale, this kit has a huge $170 discount. Instead of $299, you’ll pay just $129 for the test kit, results, and premium membership.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this bundle. It’s a 57% discount, and it’s a deal that you definitely don’t want to miss.

AncestryDNA deals

In addition to that popular 23andMe bundle, the AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test is also on sale for two days during the Prime Big Deal Days sales event.

People love this test. In fact, it’s one of the best-selling DNA test kits on Amazon, and it has more than 65,000 5-star reviews. It’s normally priced at $99, but this DNA test is down to an all-time low price of $49 on October 10-11.

This is AncestryDNA’s most popular home DNA test kit, and it’s down to the best price of the year. Plus, you can also save big on the Ancestry Dog DNA Breed Identification Test.

Ancestry’s dog DNA test also retails for $99, but it’s currently on sale for $69.

Embark deals

Image source: Embark

Last but certainly not least, there’s a great Prime Early Access Sale deal on one of the most popular dog DNA tests out there.

You can save $72 on the Embark Dog DNA Test Breed & Health Kit. As the name suggests, this dog DNA test includes breed identification in addition to canine genetic health screening.

This popular home test kit retails for $199. On October 10-11, it’s only $127.

