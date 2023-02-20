Presidents’ Day deals: $4 smart plugs, Apple deals, Fitbit sale, $250 iPad, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Today is Presidents’ Day 2023, which means there are terrific deals on practically all the hottest tech products out there. You’ll find deep discounts on Apple products like AirPods Pro 2 and iPads. You can also save on Fitbit health trackers and smart home devices, like best-selling KMC smart plugs. Plus, Roomba deals for Presidents’ Day start at just $189.
There are so many other sales in today’s roundup of our favorite sales, and you’ll find them all listed below.
Our favorite Presidents’ Day sales
Today’s top tech deals
- Apple’s wildly popular AirPods Pro 2 are on sale at the lowest price ever, just $199.99
- Visit our guide on the best AirPods deals for discounts on other AirPods models
- Best-selling KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google are down to just $4 each
- Roomba robot vacuum deals start at just $189 for Presidents’ Day 2023
- Get a 10.2-inch iPad for the all-time low price of $249.99 at Best Buy
- Today’s best Fitbit deals include $50 off the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch, or get the Fitbit Inspire 3 band for $79.95
- The top-rated HP 3NU57UT 11.6-inch Chromebook is on sale for just $71 renewed, an all-time low price that’s down from $250
- You can also save up to $500 in Amazon’s MacBook Pro (M1 Pro) sale, or save $100 on the new M2 MacBook Pro
- Check out more of the best laptop deals available right now
- Save big on gaming laptops & desktop PCs from Dell, ASUS, and more
- See more deals in our guide on the best gaming laptop deals
- You’ll get a free Echo Dot with coupon code FREEDOT22 when you buy the Insignia 24-inch Fire TV on sale for $89.99, or any of these other Fire TV models (see more here)
- Be sure to visit our guide to read about other Echo Dot deals
- The rugged Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for $749, a $50 discount
- Apple Watch Series 8 is $50 off in every color at Best Buy
- Check out more offers in our guide on the best Apple Watch deals
- Get the Fire TV Stick 4K for only $24.99 if you use the coupon code UP4K23 at checkout
ONE DAY ONLY: Last but not least, we dug up some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on T-Fal cookware, Bissell steam mops, Rowenta irons & garment steamers, air purifiers, and Target’s best daily deals.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $249.00 $199.99 Save up to 20% KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for Smart Home, Remote Control Lights and Devices fro… $29.99 $15.99 ($4 each) Save up to 33%