Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iOS 18 iPhone 16 Amazon Gift Card Deals Connect AirPods Best Deals New on Netflix New on Hulu No Caller ID Free Streaming Apps
Home Deals Audio

Platin’s mind-blowing Milan 5.1.4 Soundbar system is $100 off for Cyber Monday

By
Published Nov 27th, 2023 10:42AM EST
Platin Milan 5.1.4 Soundbar Surround Sound System
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

There are so many home theater speaker systems on sale right now for Cyber Monday. That includes popular options from the likes of Bose, Sony, Samsung, and more. But there’s one leading audio brand that you might want to consider above all the others. Platin’s new Milan 5.1.4 Soundbar System is on sale during Cyber Monday 2023 with its first-ever discount.

Released just recently in 2023, the Platin Milan 5.1.4 Soundbar System retails for $799, and it’s on sale today for $599.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

$799 is about what you would pay for a high-end soundbar from Bose or Sony. But Platin’s new offering also comes with a subwoofer and surround sound speakers, making it a much better value than most rival offerings.

In fact, at $599 on sale, the Platin Milan 5.1.4 Soundbar System is probably the best high-end home audio deal you can find for Cyber Monday 2023.

Platin sent me a new Milan 5.1.4 Soundbar System to test earlier this month. I’ve only spent a couple of weeks with it so far, so I haven’t had too much time with it just yet. But this isn’t the first Platin surround sound system that I’ve tested.

I wrote about the Platin Monaco 5.1.2 Home Theater System ahead of the holidays last year, and I was thoroughly impressed with that system. With that in mind, I had a good idea of what to expect from Platin’s newest offering.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Just like the Monaco, the Platin Milan 5.1.4 Soundbar System couldn’t be much easier to set up and configure. It’s a wireless system, so most of the speakers only have a power cord that needs to be plugged into an outlet. The only other cable you need to worry about is a single connection from your TV to the soundbar.

Platin’s soundbar and channel speakers crank out wonderfully crisp and clear sound. Platin also uses WiSA DS technology to stream 16-bit 48kHz sound over your Wi-Fi network. If you think Dolby Atmos sounds good with the soundbar you have now, wait until you try it with this Platin surround sound system.

The low-profile subwoofer seals the deal, adding deep theater-like bass that will rattle your windows if you turn it up too loud. Thankfully, everything is easily configurable in the Platin app, so my windows were nice and quiet.

I’ve tried the setup with movies, TV shows, and live sports, and it shined with every format. Dialog is far more clear with this setup than it is with my old Sonos PlayBar that I typically use. The Platin Milan 5.1.4 also brought my PlayStation 5 gaming to a totally new level. Talk about immersive!

I highly recommend the Platin Milan 5.1.4 Soundbar System, especially while it’s on sale for $599. Or, if you’re not interested in a soundbar and you just want an ultra-high-quality surround sound system, the Platin Monaco 5.1.2 Home Theater System is down to $799 instead of $999 for Cyber Monday.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

More Cyber Monday 2023 deals

The Cyber Monday deals we covered in this article are great. But we’ve barely scratched the surface because there are hundreds of thousands of great deals out there this year.

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Cyber Monday 2023, you’ll find them in BGR’s extensive coverage. We’ve rounded up all the hottest products on sale ahead of the holidays this year. Plus, you’ll find all the deepest discounts from top retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

Check out the following Cyber Monday roundups, and you won’t miss any of the most popular deals of the season!

Don’t Miss: Best Cyber Monday deals 2023: The ultimate guide

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More Deals

Latest News