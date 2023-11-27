Platin’s mind-blowing Milan 5.1.4 Soundbar system is $100 off for Cyber Monday

There are so many home theater speaker systems on sale right now for Cyber Monday. That includes popular options from the likes of Bose, Sony, Samsung, and more. But there’s one leading audio brand that you might want to consider above all the others. Platin’s new Milan 5.1.4 Soundbar System is on sale during Cyber Monday 2023 with its first-ever discount.

Released just recently in 2023, the Platin Milan 5.1.4 Soundbar System retails for $799, and it’s on sale today for $599.

$799 is about what you would pay for a high-end soundbar from Bose or Sony. But Platin’s new offering also comes with a subwoofer and surround sound speakers, making it a much better value than most rival offerings.

In fact, at $599 on sale, the Platin Milan 5.1.4 Soundbar System is probably the best high-end home audio deal you can find for Cyber Monday 2023.

Platin sent me a new Milan 5.1.4 Soundbar System to test earlier this month. I’ve only spent a couple of weeks with it so far, so I haven’t had too much time with it just yet. But this isn’t the first Platin surround sound system that I’ve tested.

I wrote about the Platin Monaco 5.1.2 Home Theater System ahead of the holidays last year, and I was thoroughly impressed with that system. With that in mind, I had a good idea of what to expect from Platin’s newest offering.

Just like the Monaco, the Platin Milan 5.1.4 Soundbar System couldn’t be much easier to set up and configure. It’s a wireless system, so most of the speakers only have a power cord that needs to be plugged into an outlet. The only other cable you need to worry about is a single connection from your TV to the soundbar.

Platin’s soundbar and channel speakers crank out wonderfully crisp and clear sound. Platin also uses WiSA DS technology to stream 16-bit 48kHz sound over your Wi-Fi network. If you think Dolby Atmos sounds good with the soundbar you have now, wait until you try it with this Platin surround sound system.

The low-profile subwoofer seals the deal, adding deep theater-like bass that will rattle your windows if you turn it up too loud. Thankfully, everything is easily configurable in the Platin app, so my windows were nice and quiet.

I’ve tried the setup with movies, TV shows, and live sports, and it shined with every format. Dialog is far more clear with this setup than it is with my old Sonos PlayBar that I typically use. The Platin Milan 5.1.4 also brought my PlayStation 5 gaming to a totally new level. Talk about immersive!

I highly recommend the Platin Milan 5.1.4 Soundbar System, especially while it’s on sale for $599. Or, if you’re not interested in a soundbar and you just want an ultra-high-quality surround sound system, the Platin Monaco 5.1.2 Home Theater System is down to $799 instead of $999 for Cyber Monday.

