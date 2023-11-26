Nest thermostats hit all-time low prices for Cyber Monday 2023

When it comes to smart thermostats, there can be only one king. And if you ask most people, they’ll tell you it’s the Nest Learning Thermostat. This was the first model to kickstart the smart thermostat crazy. But now, there’s a much less expensive Nest that’s just as good. And thanks to Google’s Cyber Monday Nest Thermostat deals, it’s on sale for just $89.99!

These Nest thermostat deals will undoubtedly be popular on Cyber Monday this year, and we’ll explain what makes them so appealing.

Get the best, for less

Image source: Nest/Amazon

The first-generation Nest Learning Thermostat on Amazon packed a range of brilliant convenience and energy-saving features. It also had a design that was sleek and stylish. Needless to say, it was a total game-changer when it was first released.

Long story short, the Nest Learning Thermostat had it all. What you might not realize, however, is that there are other options like the newest Nest Thermostat that are just as good but half the price.

It seems like most people out there believe that Nest’s flagship thermostat is still the best smart thermostat on the planet. Truth be told, you won’t hear any arguments from us. In fact, I use the Learning Thermostat in my own home, and I love it.

The problem is that the Nest Learning Thermostat is quite expensive compared to some of the newer options out there. Even when it’s on sale at a discount, it’s still usually over $200.

The good news is that you can get all the smart features that make Nest’s Learning Thermostat so great in the newer, less expensive model called simply the Nest Thermostat. It retails for $130, and that’s already a bargain. But, if you get one right now, you’ll see that Nest’s Thermostat is on sale with a deep discount for Cyber Monday 2023.

Nest Thermostat Cyber Monday deal at Amazon

Image source: Nest

The newest Nest Thermostat doesn’t have the same sleek stainless steel design as the flagship model. But if you ask us, it features a different design that’s just as stylish. The face of the new Nest has a unique mirror finish with a digital display underneath it. It also comes in four different colors to match any home decor.

Most importantly, of course, the Nest Thermostat includes all of the important smart features from the flagship model. You’ll be able to control your thermostat from anywhere using the Nest app or your voice thanks to Google Assistant and Alexa support, and you’ll save plenty of money on your energy bill thanks to Nest’s intelligent features that tune your settings constantly and learn from your behavior.

With a list price of just $130, Google’s newest Nest Thermostat is a terrific value. All things considered, it may very well be the best value out there. Plus, it’s going to pay for itself in savings on your energy bills. But if you head over to Amazon right now and pick one up, you’ll pay just $89.99.

There are certain heating systems that won’t work with this kind of Wi-Fi setup. You may need a C-wire or a trim kit to get it to work in your home. Luckily, those bundles are also discounted. You can get a C-wire setup or a trim kit for much less than retail.

Nest Learning Thermostat is also on sale

Image source: Nest

Google’s newest Nest Thermostat has all the same features as the pricier model. What it doesn’t have, however, is that signature stainless steel design.

The Nest Learning Thermostat is so sleek and sophisticated that many people out there are willing to pay more for it. If you want the best of the best, there’s nothing wrong with that. After all, it still pays for itself in energy savings! Get one during Cyber Monday, and you’ll find a limited-time discount.

It’s still a lot more than the base model, but it’s worth the extra cash to plenty of people out there. That OLED screen really is stunning, and the stainless steel finish looks great in every colorway.

