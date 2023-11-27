Microsoft 365 Cyber Monday deal includes a free Amazon gift card

BGR’s big guide on Amazon gift card deals is the best one you’ll find online. In it, you’ll find all the hottest Amazon deals that get you free money in the form of gift cards or bonus Amazon credit. There are also plenty of special gift card deals in there for the holidays, including special sales for Cyber Monday and Cyber Week. Now, there’s also a Microsoft 365 Cyber Monday deal that you need to check out.
The best Microsoft 365 deals of 2023
Whether you’re a Windows user or a Mac user, a Microsoft 365 subscription is essential. It gets you access to all the Microsoft Office apps you need, including Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook. On top of that, you get Microsoft Defender, OneNote, and a ton of other perks.
When it comes to plans, there are two main subscription options. Microsoft 365 Family is the better value at $99.99 per year. Then there’s Microsoft 365 Personal, which is $69.99 per year. Personal only includes access for one person, however, while the Family plan works for up to six people.
For Cyber Monday 2023, Amazon has a fantastic deal that you should definitely take advantage of. It gets you a 1-year Microsoft 365 Family subscription for $79.99, which is a savings of $20.
But that’s not all — you also get a $10 Amazon gift card with your purchase.
Just make sure you purchase the Microsoft 365 Family + $10 Amazon gift card bundle for $79.99 and not the regular Microsoft 365 Family subscription on its own.
If you don’t need access for multiple users, there’s another option as well.
In addition to the Family option, there’s also a sale going on the Microsoft 365 Personal + $10 Amazon gift card bundle. It’s an $80 value, but you’ll only pay $59.99 for Cyber Monday.
These deals are supposed to stick around all the way until December 2. That being said, we’ve seen similar sales sell out long before they were supposed to expire. With that in mind, your best bet is to take advantage now, while both options are still in stock.
And don’t forget to check out all the other Cyber Monday gift card deals that are available this year.
Microsoft 365 Family vs. Personal
Would you like to know about all the differences between Microsoft 365 Family and Microsoft 365 Personal? We have a simple comparison below that highlights all the ways these two plans vary.
Microsoft 365 Family
- For one to six people
- Use up to five devices simultaneously
- Works on PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets
- Up to 6 TB of cloud storage (1 TB per person)
- Additional features in the Family Safety mobile app
Microsoft 365 Personal
- For one person
- Use up to five devices simultaneously
- Works on PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets
- 1 TB of cloud storage
