Microsoft 365 Cyber Monday deal includes a free Amazon gift card

When you buy a 1-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal for $59.99 or Microsoft 365 Family for $79.99, you’ll get a free $10 Amazon gift card in addition to the discount!

Be sure to check out Amazon’s deals hub for all the latest Cyber Monday deals. Better yet, BGR’s team of shopping experts collected all the best bargains into one huge list of the best Cyber Monday deals.

The best Microsoft 365 deals of 2023

Image source: Microsoft

Whether you’re a Windows user or a Mac user, a Microsoft 365 subscription is essential. It gets you access to all the Microsoft Office apps you need, including Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook. On top of that, you get Microsoft Defender, OneNote, and a ton of other perks.

When it comes to plans, there are two main subscription options. Microsoft 365 Family is the better value at $99.99 per year. Then there’s Microsoft 365 Personal, which is $69.99 per year. Personal only includes access for one person, however, while the Family plan works for up to six people.

For Cyber Monday 2023, Amazon has a fantastic deal that you should definitely take advantage of. It gets you a 1-year Microsoft 365 Family subscription for $79.99, which is a savings of $20.

But that’s not all — you also get a $10 Amazon gift card with your purchase.

Just make sure you purchase the Microsoft 365 Family + $10 Amazon gift card bundle for $79.99 and not the regular Microsoft 365 Family subscription on its own.

If you don’t need access for multiple users, there’s another option as well.

In addition to the Family option, there’s also a sale going on the Microsoft 365 Personal + $10 Amazon gift card bundle. It’s an $80 value, but you’ll only pay $59.99 for Cyber Monday.

These deals are supposed to stick around all the way until December 2. That being said, we’ve seen similar sales sell out long before they were supposed to expire. With that in mind, your best bet is to take advantage now, while both options are still in stock.

And don’t forget to check out all the other Cyber Monday gift card deals that are available this year.

Microsoft 365 Family vs. Personal

Would you like to know about all the differences between Microsoft 365 Family and Microsoft 365 Personal? We have a simple comparison below that highlights all the ways these two plans vary.

Microsoft 365 Family

For one to six people

Use up to five devices simultaneously

Works on PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets

Up to 6 TB of cloud storage (1 TB per person)

Additional features in the Family Safety mobile app

Microsoft 365 Personal

For one person

Use up to five devices simultaneously

Works on PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets

1 TB of cloud storage

