Cyber Monday Bose deals 2023: Headphones, soundbars, more

Bose headphones and speakers are known far and wide for two main reasons. First, they have mind-blowing sound quality that is unrivaled. And second, they’re very expensive. That’s why you definitely need to check out the best Cyber Monday Bose deals of 2023. Some of the company’s hottest products are down to new all-time low prices right now.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Among the highlights, you’ll find a nice big discount on Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones. These are Bose’s latest and greatest noise cancelling headphones, and they’re discounted for the first time ever. Grab a pair during Cyber Monday 2023, and you’ll save $50.

Other deals include the Bose TV Speaker soundbar, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, and more.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Save big on Bose’s best ANC headphones

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Bose is one of the best personal audio brands on the market. But some of the company’s hottest headphones and speakers cost a small fortune. The good news, however, is that many of the company’s best-sellers are somewhat more attainable right now. You just need to take advantage of a big sale happening over at Amazon.

Some are familiar deals that we see pretty often. But a few of them are so impressive that you might not believe it. The perfect example is Amazon’s Cyber Monday Bose deal on the Bose 700 headphones. They retail for $379, but they’re currently $100 off at $279.

The Bose 700 headphones are some of the most popular active noise cancelling headphones from Bose. They’re rivaled mainly by the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones that are also on sale. Bose 700 headphones are able to access Alexa or Google Assistant with the touch of a button. And the noise cancellation is completely unrivaled. You can pretty much go wherever you want with these headphones on, and nothing will bother you.

These headphones are worth every penny at $379. Now that they’re on sale at a new all-time low price of just $279, you’d have to be crazy to pass them up. This is one of the best Cyber Monday Bose deals we’ve ever seen.

Available on Amazon

In addition to those super-popular Bose headphones, there are several other headphones included in this year’s Cyber Monday Bose deals.

One popular example is the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. They provide you with ANC capabilities and are easy to plug into your ears. Needless to say, they also offer impeccable sound quality and some of the best ANC you’ll find in any earbuds.

QC Earbuds II retail for $279, but they’re down to $199 for Cyber Monday 2023.

Available on Amazon

Also, Bose is offering its new Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones with a discount for the first time ever.

These ultra-high-end ANC headphones rival the likes of Apple’s AirPods Max, which are ridiculously expensive at $549. Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones sound better, have better ANC, and have a much lower retail price of $429. For Cyber Monday, they’re down to a new all-time low of $379.

Available on Amazon

Bose soundbars & speakers are on sale, too

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

In addition to all those fantastic headphones deals, there are also some best-selling Bose speakers on sale for Cyber Monday 2023. Our favorite deal is the Bose TV soundbar for $199, and the Bose SoundLink Flex for $119 is a close second.

Here are a few of our favorite sales.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

More Cyber Monday 2023 deals

The Cyber Monday deals we covered in this article are great. But we’ve barely scratched the surface because there are hundreds of thousands of great deals out there this year.

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Cyber Monday 2023, you’ll find them in BGR’s extensive coverage. We’ve rounded up all the hottest products on sale ahead of the holidays this year. Plus, you’ll find all the deepest discounts from top retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

Check out the following Cyber Monday roundups, and you won’t miss any of the most popular deals of the season!