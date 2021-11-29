Cheap laptop deals: Amazon Cyber Monday deals $199 & under

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone knows why Chromebooks have become so popular. Yes, Google’s Chrome platform is fast and smooth. And of course it’s great that you can run all your favorite Android apps right on your laptop. But the real reason is affordability. Want a great example? Just head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find so many best-selling Chromebook laptops that cost next to nothing. Those prices are incredible!. But what if there were cheap laptop deals on Windows models that were just as affordable as Chromebooks?

Amazon’s big Cyber Monday 2021 sale has some unbelievable cheap laptop deals that you need to see.

Amazon Cyber Monday 2021 deals

There are tons of amazing deals right now at Amazon. Are you looking for some examples? How about the #1 best-selling myQ smart garage door opener on sale with a deep discount (plus get a $30 credit with the Amazon Key promo)? Also of note, the white-hot Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for just $24.99 today. That’s the cheapest popular 4K streamer anywhere! You’ll also find a huge discount on the Instant Pot Duo Plus. Or what about the Echo Show 5? It retails for $80 but you can snag one for only $44.99 if you hurry.

And best of all, perhaps, is Amazon’s sale on AirPods. Apple’s just-released AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale today at a new all-time low price of $159! All of Apple’s other AirPods models are on sale too. But what about laptops and tablets?

The newest iPad Air is $50 off today, which is a terrific deal. In fact, that’s the best price of the year! Want to spend even less? You can pick up the current-generation 10.2-inch iPad if y9ou grab one before they sell out. Or, if you really want to spend as little as possible, the Hyundai HyTab Plus Tablet with a nice big 10.1-inch display is on sale for just $89.99. That’s crazy!

Those are all excellent values. Additionally, they’re the lowest prices of the season for those products. That said, why bother with a tablet when you can get a laptop for so much less? No, we’re not talking about a Mac, though the MacBook Air is on sale right now at the lowest price of the season.

We’re talking about a few cheap Windows laptop deals you need to see to believe. Prices start at just $179.99!

Cheap Windows laptop deals

Hyundai is obviously a massive brand. But it’s certainly not the first name you think of when you think about Windows 10 laptops. That’s about to change, however, because there’s an unbelievable deal on Amazon right now that carried over from Prime Day.

For Cyber Monday, Amazon has a deal that slashes the Hyundai HyBook 14.1″ Laptop & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle to an all-time low. That’s right… you get an actual Windows 10 laptop with a 14.1-inch display, Intel HD Graphics, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 64GB of storage plus an expandable 2.5″ SATA HDD slot, and a bundled 128GB microSDXC card… all for just $239.99!

Or, if you want a similar build but don’t need the memory card, the Hyundai HyBook on its own is just $199.99 with 8GB of RAM (promo code BGR8GBLPT). Also, the Hyundai HyBook with 4GB of RAM can be had for just $189.99 (promo code BGR4GBLPT). Those are both incredible prices.

There’s no question that these deals are going to be popular with our readers. But believe it or not, you can spend even less on Amazon’s cheap Windows laptop deals. Prices start at just $179.99!

The best-selling Hyundai HyFlip 11.6-Inch Touchscreen Laptop & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle just hit a new all-time low of $179.99. This convertible laptop and memory card bundle is already an incredible deal at $240, which is the normal retail price. Grab one right now for Cyber Monday, however, and you’ll see that $180 price until the end of the day on November 30. Also, if you don’t need a laptop and want a desktop instead, the deceptively capable Hyundai Mini PC is on sale for $139.99.

There’s no telling when these deals will disappear because they’re all at risk of selling out. After all, it’s not every day you find great cheap Windows laptop deals like these. Take advantage now, before it’s too late!

HyBook 14.1″ Windows Laptop — our favorite cheap Windows laptop deal

[New] Hyundai | 14" Inch Laptop | High Performance Business and Student Laptop | 8GB RAM - 128G… List Price: $229.99 Price: $199.99 You Save: $30.00 (13%) Buy Now Coupon Code: BGR8GBLPT Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

[New] Hyundai | 14" Inch Laptop | High Performance Business and Student Laptop | 4GB RAM - 128G… List Price: $209.99 Price: $189.99 You Save: $20.00 (10%) Buy Now Coupon Code: BGR4GBLPT Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Hyundai HyBook & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle

Hyundai (New 2021) HyBook Laptop Bundle - 8GB/128GB SSD with 128GB MicroSD Price: $239.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

HyFlip 11.6″ Touchscreen Laptop & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle

Hyundai HyFlip 11.6-Inch Windows 10 Pro Touchscreen Laptop & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle Price: $179.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Hyundai Mini PC — even less than the best cheap Windows laptop deals

Hyundai, Mini PC | Intel N4020 | 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Expandable 2.5" SATA & M.2 SSD Slot | M… List Price: $146.98 Price: $139.99 You Save: $6.99 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

