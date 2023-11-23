Black Friday Google deals on Pixel, Nest, and more

As expected, every major brand is offering fantastic deals during Black Friday this year. Of course, some companies have better bargains than others. We’re seeing fantastic holiday sales from companies like Apple, Sony, and Bose, but this year, there’s another brand you should keep your eye on. Black Friday Google deals in 2023 are off the charts!

Google fans are in store for some great deals this year. All of Google’s most popular gadgets are discounted for Black Friday, including Pixel phones, Nest Cams, Pixel Watch, Nest Thermostat, and more. You can even save on the Pixel Fold foldable smartphone, which is practically never discounted.

We’ll cover all of Google’s various product lines in this guide. First up, we have some fantastic Black Friday Google deals on Pixel smartphones. Any Android user in search of a new handset absolutely must check out these deals.

Prices start at just $374 for the Pixel 7a, which typically sells for $499 or more. The flagship Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, both have deep discounts as well, and the Pixel Fold is down to its best price ever!

Google Pixel phone deals for Black Friday

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Google’s latest Pixel smartphones are arguably the best Android phones you can get right now. And that’s true across every market segment, from entry-level up to flagship.

Pixel phones don’t sell anywhere near as well as Samsung’s Galaxy phone lineup, of course. But does that mean Galaxy phones are better?

Samsung spends billions of dollars marketing its smartphones, and that’s why they sell so well. If you’re not tied to Samsung’s Galaxy brand, though, you definitely need to check out this year’s Black Friday deals on Pixel phones.

To start things off, the entry-level Pixel 7a is on sale for just $374 instead of $499. Put plainly, no other Android phone on the planet in this price range can touch the Pixel 7a.

If you’re looking for something a bit more powerful, don’t worry because Google has you covered.

For Black Friday 2023, Google has fantastic deals on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Both models are on sale at the lowest prices ever.

The Pixel 8 normally starts at $699, which is already a solid value. Buy one during Black Friday, however, and prices start at only $549. That’s a great deal you don’t want to miss… unless you opt for the Pro version instead, that is.

Google’s Pixel 8 Pro is a terrific flagship smartphone that definitely competes with Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Pixel 8 Pro retail price starts at $999, though, which is less than you’ll spend on any iPhone 15 Pro Max SKU.

The cheapest iPhone 15 Pro Max model costs $1,199. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro starts at just $799 during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Last but certainly not least, we have the cream of the crop.

Google’s first foldable smartphone is the Pixel Fold, and people love it. You can read BGR’s in-depth Google Pixel Fold review to learn all about it.

This is the only foldable smartphone with a pure Android experience, and it normally starts at $1,799. During this big sale ahead of the holidays, however, you can get one on sale for as little as $1,399.

Deals on Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds, & Pixel Tablet

Image source: Google

Google’s various Pixel phones are going to be top sellers during Black Friday thanks to these deals. Of that, we have no doubt.

But smartphones aren’t the only devices in the Pixel lineup that are on sale in 2023.

Google is also offering deep discounts on the Pixel Watch, Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Buds A-Series.

Check out all of these deals right here:

Nest Thermostat deals for Black Friday

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Google’s current Nest Thermostat might not have the same sleek stainless steel finish as the flagship model. But if you ask me, the mirror finish looks cool too. Plus, it’s the features that really matter, and this Nest model does it all.

The face of the new Nest has a unique mirror finish with a digital display underneath it. It also comes in four different colors to match any palette.

Needless to say, the important part is that the Nest Thermostat includes all of the important smart features from the flagship model. You’ll be able to control your thermostat from anywhere using the Nest app or your voice, thanks to Google Assistant and Alexa support.

Plus, you’ll save plenty of money on your energy bill thanks to Nest’s intelligent features that tune your settings constantly and learn from your behavior.

Google’s newest Nest Thermostat has a list price of $130, and that’s a terrific value. Right now, however, it’s down to just $89.99.

The only problem is that the Nest Thermostat sold out fast the last time it hit this price during the Prime Big Deal Days sale in October. In other words, hurry, or you might miss the color you’re looking for.

Nest Learning Thermostat on sale

Image source: Nest

The Nest Thermostat does indeed have all the key features of the more expensive model. But many people are willing to pay extra for a gorgeous OLED display and stainless steel finish.

Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat is also on sale right now. And just like the cheaper Nest model, it’s down to the lowest price of the season for Black Friday.

Anyone who wants the best of the best should look no further. During Black Friday 2023, you’ll find it on sale for $179 instead of $250.

This model still costs a lot more than the base model, but it’s worth the extra cash to plenty of people out there. Also of note, this deal matches the lowest price ever.

Other Google deals for Black Friday

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

In addition to all those great Google deals for Black Friday, there are several other Google devices on sale right now. And some of them are wildly popular products that you won’t want to miss.

Deals include the lowest prices of the year on Nest Cams, Google Nest Wi-Fi mesh routers, Chromecast 4K, and more. Check out all of these fantastic Black Friday offers down below.

