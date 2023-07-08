10 best Prime Day deals you can shop this weekend

Prime Day 2023 takes place on July 11-12 this year, and BGR readers already know what to expect. We’ve rounded up tons of the best early Prime Day deals you can shop. We also told you what to expect during Amazon’s big Prime Day sale.
Of course, we also know that Amazon definitely isn’t going to wait until Tuesday to kick off some of its best Prime Day deals of the year. In this article, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best Prime Day sales you can already shop this weekend.
Our favorite Prime Day weekend deals
- TOP DEAL: 🤑 Prime members get a $5 Amazon bonus credit with a special offer — read BGR’s guide on the best Amazon gift card deals for info
- Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for just $199
- Entry-level AirPods are down to $99
- Also, AirPods 3 are $149, and you can save $70 on Apple’s AirPods Max headphones
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- Echo Dot smart speakers are down to all-time low prices for Prime members, and you can get a free Sengled LED smart light bulb!
- Also, the Echo Pop is down to just $17.99 or $18.98 with a Sengled bulb
- Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 ANC earbuds are my favorite earphones, period — and they have a rare $70 discount today
- The hot new ECOFLOW DELTA 2 Max solar generator is $600 off with two 220W solar panels!
- Get the lightning-fast Fire TV Stick 4K Max at the all-time low price of $24.99 (Prime members only)
- Other Fire TV devices are on sale, too
- Amazon’s Echo Show deals have the best prices of the year
- Blink camera deals start at just $17.50 for the Blink Mini that everyone loves
- Super-popular KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are down to just $4.50 each when you buy a 4-pack
Check out more of this weekend’s top Prime Day deals right here: