10 best Prime Day deals you can shop this weekend

Prime Day 2023 takes place on July 11-12 this year, and BGR readers already know what to expect. We’ve rounded up tons of the best early Prime Day deals you can shop. We also told you what to expect during Amazon’s big Prime Day sale.

Of course, we also know that Amazon definitely isn’t going to wait until Tuesday to kick off some of its best Prime Day deals of the year. In this article, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best Prime Day sales you can already shop this weekend.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Our favorite Prime Day weekend deals

Check out more of this weekend’s top Prime Day deals right here:

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon