Best Philips Hue deals for Black Friday 2023

Philips Hue smart lights are still among the most popular options out there. That’s beyond impressive, considering how much competition there is these days. But Philips Hue is also still pretty expensive compared to all the budget options out there. And that’s why you should definitely take advantage of the Philips Hue deals that are available for Black Friday 2023 and Cyber Monday 2023.

This is our guide on Philips Hue Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, where you’ll find all the hottest holiday sales on Philips Hue. In addition to the deals you might expect, the brand is also discounting some of its newer smart lights that almost never go on sale.

For even more Philips Hue deals throughout the year, be sure to check out our guide.

Our favorite Philips Hue smart lights on sale

Image source: Philips Hue

Philips Hue deals for Black Friday include deep discounts on some of the brand’s most popular smart lights. And several of the models on sale happen to be among our favorites.

For Black Friday 2023, the Philips Hue deals are a bit different than what we saw last year. Ahead of the holidays last year, all of Philips Hue’s best deals were discounts on outdoor smart lights. This time around, however, the company is focusing on its indoor smart lighting solutions.

One of the most popular deals will undoubtedly be the 33% discount on a Philips Hue A19 color bulb 3-pack. Normally priced at $135, this bundle is only $89.99 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Available on Amazon

Or, if you’re just beginning your Philips Hue smart light journey, you can opt for a starter pack instead.

This $180 bundle includes three A19 color bulbs, a Hue Bridge, and a Hue Smart Button. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, you can get the bundle on sale for $125.99.

Available on Amazon

Another great bundle deal gets you two A19 white bulbs along with a Wall Smart Dimmer Switch and Remote.

This kit normally costs $78, but it’s $54.59 ahead of the holidays.

Available on Amazon

To wrap up our favorites, we have one last bundle deal.

Philips Hue’s kit with two BR30 color bulbs and a Smart Dimmer Switch and Remote normally sells for $128. If you pick one up right now, however, you’ll only pay $89.59. That’s not just a huge discount, it also happens to be the lowest price ever.

Available on Amazon

As a reminder, all of these deals are available from November 23, which is Thanksgiving Day, through the end of the day on November 27, which is Cyber Monday.

Even more Philips Hue deals

Image source: Philips Hue

We ran through our favorite Philips Hue deals of the season up above. Next up, we have a bunch of other great Philips Hue deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

These discounts are just as good as the ones above. As a matter of fact, a few of these bundles actually have bigger discounts than the Philips Hue smart lights we’ve already covered. These additional deals are just on kits that aren’t quite as popular.

That being said, these deals will be music to your ears if you’ve been waiting for sales on some of Philips Hue’s more specialized bundles. For example, recessed lights and Philips Hue Lily outdoor landscape lights are both on sale at the best prices we’ve seen.

Here are all the deals you should check out this year:

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

