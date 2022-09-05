Best Labor Day deals: $174 AirPods Pro, $17 Blink Mini, $20 Fire Stick, FREE Echo Dot, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Happy Labor Day 2022! Today is Monday, September 5, which means Labor Day has finally arrived. And it brought some of the best sales of the season with it in 2022!

The shopping experts at BGR Deals rounded up all the best bargains right here in this big article. Before we get to that, however, you might want to shop some of the biggest sales yourself.

Here are our top 4 favorite Labor Day sales of 2022:

Now for some particularly impressive offers.

Highlights today include Apple AirPods Pro for just $174 (lowest price since Prime Day!), #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 139,000 5-star reviews for $13.50 each, Blink security cameras start at $17.49 each, Fire TV Sticks are on sale from $19.99, Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets with 94,000 5-star reviews for $19.99 instead of $40, an HP 11.6″ Chromebook for just $89.99, the best-selling KIZEN digital meat thermometer at an all-time low of $9.99, and more.

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD 4 & FLIP 4 DEALS: Save up to $1,200 with these Samsung offers!

Also, be sure to check out Amazon’s big Labor Day sales on Fire TV Sticks and Echo devices.

And finally, score yourself a FREE Echo Dot with coupon code FTVEDOT22 when you buy certain Fire TV products (details here). According to Amazon’s terms and conditions, today is your last day to score this deal!

All that is only the tip of the iceberg, so start scrolling to read about all of today’s hottest sales.

Labor Day 2022: Best deals right now

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

More Deep Discounts

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Other Popular Sales Today

Our Favorite Deals

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Sales Events at Top Retailers

That’s just a tiny taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Do you want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list. The shopping experts at BGR Deals update it live every single day, all day long!

⭐ BEST DEALS OF SEPTEMBER 2022 ⭐



Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the link above if you want to see all the hottest offers we have found for our readers.

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price: $249.00 Price: $179.99 You Save: $69.01 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price: $49.99 Price: $26.99 You Save: $23.00 (46%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price: $49.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price: $29.99 Price: $18.77 You Save: $11.22 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Price: Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for Kitchen Fridge with Stain Resistant Technology, 12x8" -… List Price: $14.81 Price: $12.49 You Save: $2.32 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar 1 Pack | Battery Operated Lights | Kitche… List Price: $17.99 Price: $9.99 You Save: $8.00 (44%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

REOLINK 4K Security Camera System, 4pcs H.265 4K PoE Security Cameras Wired with Person Vehicle… List Price: $599.99 Price: $446.99 You Save: $153.00 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Dig… List Price: $95.99 Price: $54.99 You Save: $41.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price: $29.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $5.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price: $15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!