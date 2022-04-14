Amazon Echo deals have deep discounts for Easter 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With just a few days to go before Easter 2022, some of the best deals of the season are wrapping up. That includes incredible Amazon Echo deals that are back down to Black Friday prices.

The nation’s top online retailer went all out during Black Friday last year. Amazon slashed the prices of just about every last Echo device you can think of. And now, so many of those incredible deals are back!

You’ll find all the Amazon Echo device deals you can handle right here. Or, if you just want to skip to the very best Echo deals, we’ve rounded them all up in this article. Just keep in mind that this is your last chance to save because these deals will undoubtedly end soon.

Black Friday Amazon Echo deals are back

Everyone loves Amazon’s Echo speakers, so we’re going to start there. And by the way, what’s not to love? You get great sound quality to stream music anywhere in your house. But more importantly, you get hands-free access to Alexa and all of the awesome skills that come with it.

Ahead of Easter 2022, Amazon’s Echo deals slash several different models to surprisingly low prices. The Echo 4th-Gen speaker that normally sells for $100 is down to $74.99.

You’ll also find deep discounts on the Echo Dot 3rd-Gen, Echo Dot 4th-Gen, and more. Prices start at just $29.99 for the 3rd-Gen model, or you can get an Echo Dot & Amazon Smart Plug bundle for just $5 more!

Echo Buds and Echo Frames deals

Do you think brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe for $174.99 is a crazy deal? Wait until you see Amazon’s Echo Buds deals ahead of Easter 2022.

Echo Buds with Standard Charging retail for $119.99, which is in line with AirPods 2 when they’re on sale. Grab a pair right now, however, and you’ll only pay $49.99. That’s a new all-time low by a wide margin. And don’t forget, Echo Buds are noise cancelling headphones, which AirPods 2 are not.

Also, you can upgrade to Echo Buds with Wireless Charging for $139.99. They’re not discounted right now, but that’s still much less than AirPods Pro.

Of note, Amazon’s Echo Frames smart glasses are also on sale with big discounts.

Echo Show deals and more

Last but not least, Amazon’s best Echo Show Black Friday deals have returned. The Echo Show 5 is down to $54.99 instead of $85 and the Echo Show 5 Kids is only $10 more.

You can also upgrade to the Echo Show 8 for just $59.99, which is a huge $50 discount

