Best Cyber Weekend sales: Free money, Apple deals, smart TVs, $79 AirPods, more

While it’s true that Black Friday is now over, there’s something that many people don’t realize: All of the best deals from Black Friday are still available over Cyber Weekend!

You’ll find the lowest prices of the year on practically everything you can think of. From Apple devices and TVs to appliances and more, it’s all still on sale this weekend.

Plus, so many Black Friday sales are scheduled to last through the end of the weekend this year. Here are our favorites:

On top of all that, the shopping experts at BGR Deals have collected some of today’s top Cyber Weekend sales in this roundup.

Featured deals in this article:

Buy a $100 Apple Gift Card and Get a $15 Amazon Credit (Code: APPLEDEAL) Price: Spend $100, Get $15 Buy Now Coupon Code: APPLEDEAL Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Today’s Top Deals

Now, it’s time to check out more of today’s best bargains!

Gift card deals

Read our roundup of Cyber Weekend gift card deals, and you’ll see that there are dozens of offers this year. Just use a special coupon code when you buy a select gift card, and you’ll get a bonus Amazon credit.

Here’s the best part: they’re all eGift cards so you can use your own email address and send them to yourself. That way, you’re not really spending a dime because you’ll use the gift cards yourself. But you’re still getting all that free Amazon credit!

Find out more in our Cyber Weekend gift card deals guide.

Apple deals

For Cyber Weekend 2022, there are so many great Apple deals that you need to see.

First, 2nd-Gen AirPods Pro are on sale for $199.99, AirPods 3 are $139.99, and AirPods 2 are down to just $79. Plus, AirPods Max are $100 off! Also, older 1st-Gen AirPods Pro are down to $159 at Walmart.

Read about all the best AirPods deals in our guide.

If you want even more Apple sales, you can score a MacBook Air for $799 or an AirTag 4-pack for just $79.98, a new all-time low price. iPad deals start at just $269. And Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for as little as $349, and the newest Apple Watch SE 2 is only $229.

Plus, the Apple Watch Ultra is $60 off for the first time ever!

Check out our Apple Watch deals roundup for more, and be sure to read our roundup of all the best Black Friday Apple deals of 2022.

More of today’s top deals

Laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, and more are on sale right now, and there’s a big blowout on monitors, too.

Plus, so many PS5 games are on sale, and so are PS5 accessories!

#1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 143,000 5-star reviews are down to just $15 each instead of $25 apiece. Also, Danjor Linens 1800 thread count sheets with 98,000 5-star reviews are on sale for $12.79 instead of $50.

Other top deals today include a huge sale on Blink home security cameras including the Blink Mini for $15 each, 23andMe DNA tests on sale from $79, and smart TVs starting at just $79.99.

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we’ve got a handful of terrific deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on LG OLED TVs, Samsung smart TVs, and Target’s best daily deals.

On top of all that, we’ve rounded up all of our favorite Black Friday sales you can still shop on Saturday!

Best Black Friday sales you can still shop

Image source: morokey/Adobe

Free money

First up, don’t forget that there are still tons of Black Friday gift card deals that get you free money! You’d have to be crazy to pass up these offers, and you can read all about them in our guide.

Amazon Black Friday sale

Amazon is offing the lowest prices of 2022 on just about everything you can think of. From AirPods Pro 2 and laptops to TVs, appliances, apparel, and more, it’s all on sale right now.

Best Buy Black Friday sale

Best Buy has rock-bottom prices on all the electronics you might want this year.

Samsung Black Friday sale

From TVs and laptops to some of the best appliances out there, everything is on sale right now at Samsung. Why shop for Samsung products at other retailers when all the best Samsung deals are right here?

Walmart Black Friday sale

From toys and clothes to TVs and computers, it’s all on sale at Walmart right now. And believe it or not, most of the retailer’s top deals haven’t sold out yet!

Crutchfield Black Friday sale

Many people forget that Crutchfield is one of the best places to shop for home audio products and other electronics. The amazing prices in Crutchfield’s big Black Friday sale will serve as a great reminder.

Target Black Friday sale

Target is obviously always one of the top destinations during Black Friday. And this year, the retailer’s sale has some of the best deals we’ve ever seen.

Wayfair Black Friday sale

Wayfair has such low prices on home goods that it seems like every day is Black Friday. Just wait until you see the deals that Wayfair is offering right now.