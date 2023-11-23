Best Black Friday Vitamix blender deals of 2023

Plenty of shoppers out there are searching for deep discounts on popular kitchen appliances. And when it comes to blenders, it goes without saying that Vitamix is the best in the business. The best comes at a price, of course, but that price has never been lower than it is right now. This year’s Black Friday Vitamix blender deals are off the charts.

Prices start at $129.95 for a best-selling Vitamix immersion blender bundle, and just $229.95 for the Vitamix Explorian blender in Renewed Premium condition or $299.95 if you want one brand-new.

Do you want to see what else is on sale for Black Friday 2023? BGR’s team of shopping experts rounded up all the best bargains right here in this big list of Black Friday deals.

Vitamix: The best professional-grade blenders

Image source: Vitamix

We all know the Vitamix brand these days. The company makes the best professional-grade blenders on the market. Restaurants use them, smoothie shops use them, and professional chefs use them at home.

Now you’re going to start using one at home, too.

Thanks to this year’s Black Friday deals on Vitamix blenders, there are more than a half-dozen models on sale at the best prices of 2023.

Black Friday Vitamix blender deals

Image source: Vitamix

There is no question whatsoever that the most popular deal is going to be the Vitamix Explorian blender. It’s already one of the most affordable Vitamix blenders, and now it’s down to the lowest price of the year.

This model’s regular retail price is $480, but it’s down to just $299.95 until it inevitably sells out. That’s the best Black Friday Vitamix deal you’ll find on a brand-new model in 2023, but there’s a caveat. If you’re willing to get one that’s part of Amazon’s “Renewed Premium” program instead, you’ll only pay $229.95.

Those prices are surprising indeed, but there’s actually a Vitamix blender on sale for just over $100 right now. Unfortunately, as you might have guessed, it’s not a standard blender.

The Vitamix immersion blender bundle that normally sells for $190 is down to $129.95.

Last but not least, we have the most powerful Vitamix blender model that’s on sale for Black Friday 2023.

The Vitamix Propel Series 750 blender is an absolute beast. It has five preset programs — Smoothie, Hot Soup, Frozen Dessert, Dips, Spreads — as well as a manual mode with adjustable power. Plus, there’s a super-handy self-cleaning program that you’re definitely going to appreciate.

This model costs $630 at full retail. Needless to say, that’s a tall order for most people. Thankfully, you can pick up a Vitamix Propel Series 750 blender on sale for $399.95 during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

