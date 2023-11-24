Best Black Friday Fitbit deals in 2023

There are some seriously impressive Apple Watch deals available right now for Black Friday 2023. You’ll find all the top sales in our guide, and even more in our roundup of Black Friday Apple deals. But not everyone wants an Apple Watch, of course. And that’s why we also need to tell you about this year’s Black Friday Fitbit deals.

All the most popular new Fitbit models are on sale this year. Plus, there are several older best-sellers with deep Black Friday discounts. Prices start at just $49 for Fitbit bands, and popular Fitbit smartwatches are obviously on sale, too.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Fitbit smartwatch deals for Black Friday

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Fitbit smartwatches are extremely popular right now, so we’ll start there.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Prices start at just $149.95 for the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch. It features all the great health and fitness tracking features you might expect, plus support for both iPhone and Android.

On top of that, you get 6-day battery life. Apple’s longest battery can be found in the Apple Watch Ultra (also discounted for Black Friday), but it barely lasts half as long as the Fitbit Versa 4.

Available on Amazon

Or, if you want the best of the best, the $300 Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch is on sale for $199.95 right now.

This is the best smartwatch that Fitbit has ever made, and it’s down to the lowest price yet.

Available on Amazon

Fitbit fitness trackers on sale

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you don’t need all the bells and whistles that come with a smartwatch, you can save a bunch of money by opting for a Fitbit fitness & health tracker instead.

Prices start at just $49, and there are two different models on sale at that price point.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 which normally sells for $100 is down to $69.95. Plus, it comes with 6 months of Fitbit Premium. On top of that, the Fitbit Ace 3 activity tracker for kids is down to $49 instead of $80.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Finally, we have the Fitbit Charge 6. This is the best fitness tracking band that Fitbit is discounting for Black Friday 2023, and it’s down to $99.95 instead of $160.

Available on Amazon

More Black Friday 2023 coverage

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Black Friday 2023, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage.

The shopping experts at BGR have combed through all the biggest Black Friday sales online. We have hand-picked all the best deals with the deepest discounts on popular items. The team here at BGR has more than 4 decades of combined experience finding all the best bargains for our readers. With that in mind, you can rest assured that this is your one-stop shop for all of your Black Friday deal-hunting needs.

Below, you’ll find all of BGR’s guides on the best deals and sales of Black Friday 2023. Be sure to browse through them all if you want to see the very best sales that are available this year. And you should also check back regularly because we’ll update them periodically with new sales as they go live.