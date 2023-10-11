Best Arlo security camera deals of Prime Big Deal Days 2023

Arlo wireless camera deals are a major focus of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sale. After all, they’re the best in the business, but they’re quite expensive. We cover Arlo deals fairly often because they’re among the most popular choices out there for people in search of wire-free cameras. Long story short, unless you want wired cameras, Arlo is the best choice for most people.

The biggest barrier is Arlo’s high prices. But for Amazon’s massive Prime Big Deal Days event in 2023, some best-selling Arlo cameras are down to the lowest prices of the year. That includes the Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell for just $59.49, and Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight cameras starting at $139.99 instead of $200.

In this article, we’ll show you all the best Prime Big Deal Days Arlo camera deals you can get on October 10 and October 11.

The cheapest Arlo deals of 2023

Image source: Arlo

First, the popular Arlo Video Doorbells have huge discounts this year. Video doorbells are obviously extremely popular these days. Ring makes several good options, but why get a Ring model if you have an Arlo system?

Deals start at just $59.49 for the Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell. This is the model I use personally, and I definitely recommend it. Arlo’s wired model installs in minutes using your old wiring for your regular doorbell. You can even use the existing chime that you already have, which is a huge time-saver.

If you’d prefer to go completely wire-free, the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell is down to $79.99. It retails for $200, so this is a huge discount.

Moving on to Arlo cameras you can place anywhere, one of the best-selling Arlo cameras ever is down to its best price of the year.

It’s the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, and it’s down to $69.99 instead of $130. This is the cheapest Arlo camera you can buy right now.

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight deals

Now, it’s time to move on to Arlo’s premium wire-free cameras that are discounted for Prime Big Deal Days 2023.

The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight camera is one of the best and newest wire-free camera models from Arlo. It’s terrific, but it’s priced at $200 for a single camera.

During Amazon’s Prime Day blowout, you’ll pay just $139.99 for an Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight camera. That matches this model’s lowest price ever.

In addition to that great deal, there are also separate discounts if you want to buy more than one camera at a time.

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight 2-packs are down to $249.99 instead of $380, while 3-packs are on sale for $349.99, down from $550.

More Prime Big Deal Days 2023 coverage

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale in 2023 takes place on October 10 and October 11. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

