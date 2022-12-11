10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: iPhone 13 Pro sale, AirPods, Amazon gift cards, Nest, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
There’s only one week left until Chanukah starts and two weeks until Christmas. That means you’re almost out of time to take advantage of all the spectacular deals that are available ahead of the holidays.
Here, we’ll show you our 10 favorite new deals that popped up today. And there are also some bonus sales you won’t want to miss.
Check out all of today’s best deals down below.
Today’s top deals
- 🤑 FREE MONEY: Eligible shoppers get an $8 bonus credit when they buy a $40+ Amazon gift card!
- Learn more about this deal and more in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals
- There’s also a rare discount on Apple AirPods Pro 2 that saves you $20 at Amazon
- BONUS DEALS: AirPods 2 are finally back in stock and they’re down to $114.99
- BONUS DEALS: Save up to $100 on other AirPods models
- #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with a whopping 145,000 5-star reviews are down to just $15 each
- Amazon is running a huge sale on renewed iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max handsets — save 10% off two pages full of discounted iPhones!
- Score a FREE Amazon Smart Plug ($25 value) and a FREE Echo Dot ($40 value) when you buy a Christmas tree with built-in lighting!
- You’ll find instructions for how to take advantage of this deal on this page
- Best-selling Amysen smart plugs with Alexa & Google are down to just $3.05 each — the lowest price of 2022
- There’s a big sale on Fitbit bands, smartwatches, & accessories with prices starting at $39.95!
- Score the newest Nest Thermostat for just $89.99 instead of $129
- The Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar is on sale at an all-time low price of $159
- BONUS DEALS: Be sure to check out the rest of the deals in Amazon’s sale on Bose home theater speakers
- BONUS DEALS: You can also score a Bose SoundLink Micro speaker for $99 or a Bose SoundLink Flex for $129
- ASUS laptops are on sale with discounts of up to 22% off
- BONUS DEALS: See our guide for more amazing laptop deals
