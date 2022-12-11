Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Best Shows on Netflix Free Streaming Apps Amazon Gift Card Deals Netflix Top 10 Echo Deals New On Netflix Enable Snapchat Dark Mode
Home Deals News

10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: iPhone 13 Pro sale, AirPods, Amazon gift cards, Nest, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Dec 11th, 2022 7:58AM EST
BGR Deals of the Day Saturday
Image: BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There’s only one week left until Chanukah starts and two weeks until Christmas. That means you’re almost out of time to take advantage of all the spectacular deals that are available ahead of the holidays.

Here, we’ll show you our 10 favorite new deals that popped up today. And there are also some bonus sales you won’t want to miss.

🎅🎄 Don’t miss BGR’s Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Slee…
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Slee… Normally $50, Now Just $15 Each See Pricing
iPhone 13 Pro, 128GB, Sierra Blue - Unlocked…
iPhone 13 Pro, 128GB, Sierra Blue - Unlocked… 10% Off All Models See Pricing
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Uni…
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Uni… $159.00 See Pricing
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless E…
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless E… $229.00 See Pricing

Check out all of today’s best deals down below.

Today’s top deals

Below, you’ll find some more info on our expert picks for the top 10 deals of the day today.

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Soft Allergy Friendl… Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Soft Allergy Friendl… $49.99 $29.99 Save up to 40% Available on Amazon iPhone 13 Pro, 128GB, Sierra Blue - Unlocked (Renewed Premium) iPhone 13 Pro, 128GB, Sierra Blue - Unlocked (Renewed Premium) Available on Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $249.00 $229.00 Save up to 8% Available on Amazon Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) $12.19 Available on Amazon FREE Echo Dot + Amazon Smart Plug with Christmas Tree Purchase FREE Echo Dot + Amazon Smart Plug with Christmas Tree Purchase $150-$427 Available on Amazon Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, S… Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, S… $149.95 $99.95 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow Available on Amazon ASUS TUF Gaming F17 Gaming Laptop, 17.3 ASUS TUF Gaming F17 Gaming Laptop, 17.3" 144Hz FHD IPS-Type Display, Intel Core i5-11400H Proc… $899.99 $699.99 Save up to 22% Available on Amazon

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals