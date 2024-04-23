Would you buy Apple’s worst product if it launched new colors?

Over the weekend, a leaker declared that FineWoven cases were done, and Apple would move on to a new fabric for its premium cases. Surrounded by a lot of controversy, FineWoven cases weren’t far from being a success, and since day one, users have complained about its durability.

In my opinion, FineWoven cases had three main issues:

FineWoven is pricey: Apple decided to charge the same premium price for a material that didn’t feel as good as leather. This made people skeptical about it for a $60 tag.

Apple decided to charge the same premium price for a material that didn’t feel as good as leather. This made people skeptical about it for a $60 tag. Poor durability: I have had an iPhone FineWoven case for about seven months now, but I must admit I have used it very little. Still, it has a few scratches and looks a bit washed out in the corners. Nothing compares to some cases highlighted by users, with sauce marks and severe scratches.

I have had an iPhone FineWoven case for about seven months now, but I must admit I have used it very little. Still, it has a few scratches and looks a bit washed out in the corners. Nothing compares to some cases highlighted by users, with sauce marks and severe scratches. Lacks Durable Water Repellent: The main reason why FineWoven accessories received so much hate is the lack of a feature used in microtwill, which is Durable Water Repellent. Apple decided not to use this technology due to poly-fluoroalkyl chemicals, which are bad for the environment. With that, the case absorbs every possible liquid it touches.

Still, it intrigues me that leaker Kosutami on X posted that Apple might still plan to release more colors for another seasonal update. According to them, this might be the last FineWoven update before Cupertino moves on to a new fabric.

The leaker didn’t detail what new colors Apple could plan, but we could see it during the WWDC 2024 keynote. Since Cupertino just updated its silicone and Apple Watch bands with spring colors, we could likely get yet another summer refresh during the Worldwide Developers Conference.

Although I don’t think it would be enough to make me purchase another FineWoven accessory, do you think you would still buy a new iteration, even if they have the same issues?

Only time will tell if Apple will cancel the FineWoven cases, but it’s becoming increasingly likely that we’ll get a different fabric by the iPhone 16 release.