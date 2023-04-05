Will iOS 17 support iPhone 8 and iPhone X? Here’s what we know

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

In two months, Apple will preview iOS 17 – alongside all the other major operating system updates – and we’ll learn about its new features and compatible devices. Yesterday, a trusted leaker said Apple would drop iOS 17 support for iPhone 8 and iPhone X models.

One of the reasons could be due to a bootrom security vulnerability that affects all iPhone and iPad models with the A5 through the A11 processor since the company can’t patch these devices as the bootrom operates “in a read-only state.” With that, these products can always be jailbroken.

Now, an anonymous tipster on the MacRumors forum says all iPhone and iPad models currently supported with iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 will continue to work with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17.

This anonymous tipster also has a proven track of real leaks, as they revealed the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro models before their official release. They recently said Apple is preparing a new ultra-low energy chip for the iPhone 15 Pro models, which will allow the new solid-state buttons to work even when the iPhone is powered off.

Although it makes sense for Apple to drop support for the iPhone X due to this unrepairable bug, iOS 17 doesn’t seem to be a huge upgrade, such as iOS 16, which revamped the Lock Screen. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said iOS 17 wouldn’t bring important features as Apple is focusing on its Mixed Reality headset, although it will add some “nice-to-have” functions that users have been waiting for a while.

Will the iPhone X support iOS 17?

As of now, we can’t tell for sure. There are compelling reasons why Apple should end support and why it should continue supporting the iPhone X for at least another year. If we discover evidence in the code, we will let you know before the WWDC 2023 keynote starts.

Otherwise, we’ll get confirmation from Apple after the presentation on June 5.