iOS 17 rumored to drop support for iPhone X and 1st-gen iPad Pro

A new rumor shared by MacRumors says iOS 17 won’t support the iPhone X, and iPadOS 17 will finally stop supporting the first-generation iPad Pro. While iOS 16 already dropped support for several iPhone models – including the iPhone 7 and the last available iPod touch – this possible new change would make the first iPhone with Face ID announced no longer supported by Apple.

The publication quotes “a source with a prove track record for upcoming software updates,” although it didn’t disclaim when the source was right. That said, MacRumors shares that iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 won’t be compatible with most devices that use the A11 Bionic chip or older. The publication says the exceptions are the iPad 6 and 7, which use the A10 Fusion chip, and the second-gen iPad Pro which runs with the A10X Fusion chip.

MacRumors says that the reason why Apple could be dropping support for these devices with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 is due to a bootrom security vulnerability that affects all iPhone and iPad models with the A5 through the A11 processor since the company can’t patch these devices as the bootroom operates “in a read-only state.” With that in mind, these devices can always be jailbroken.

We’ll only know for sure which devices will support iOS 17 starting during the WWDC 2023 keynote, which is set to take place on June 5. There, Apple will announce the new features of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10, and which devices won’t support them.

In addition, the company could finally unveil its long-awaited Mixed Reality headset alongside its rumored xrOS operating system.

That said, even if iOS 17 won’t support the iPhone 8 or the iPhone X, at least we know Apple offered five years of updates and will still patch security fixes in the coming years.

BGR will make sure to give you all the details regarding WWDC 2023 as soon as we learn more about them.