When to expect new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro

Apple won’t hold an October event in 2022, but that doesn’t mean the company doesn’t have any other product to announce this year. Apart from the new iPad Pro and iPad 10, the company could be readying the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro in 14- and 16-inch versions. Here’s everything we know about a new iteration of the high-end MacBook Pro.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said the new models of the M2 iPad Pro will be announced in “a matter of days,” while the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro are “on track to launch in the near future.”

My belief is that Apple has eschewed another event because of the fairly ordinary nature of the announcements. It’s a slew of updates that amount to spec bumps or seen-before designs. Another factor: Apple is probably saving its marketing energy for the Reality Pro headset debut next year.

Previously, Gurman said Apple could release this M2 Pro MacBook Pro between fall 2022 and spring 2023. According to him, the overall design and features are “likely to stay roughly the same.”

Less than a year ago, Apple revamped the MacBook Pro with two size options and two different chips. With 14- and 16-inch options, the MacBook Pro has a new industrial design with more ports, a MagSafe charger, a better display, and an improved webcam.

The journalist believes these models are expected to get the new M2 Pro and M2 Max processors with a focus on the graphics side. It’s unlikely for Apple to bring new colors, a Center Stage feature to the webcam, or any other major improvements to these new Macs in just a year of its complete redesign. He wrote:

Look for much of the focus to be on the graphics side, just like with the standard M2.

