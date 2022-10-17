The 2022 iPad Pro will launch in a matter of days, but it’s not all good news

iPad users looking forward to the 2022 iPad Pro models should know their upgrade is on its way, with a launch supposed to happen “in a matter of days.” The estimate comes from Bloomberg’s often-accurate insider Mark Gurman. The reporter reiterated his belief that the 2022 iPads are coming soon. The list includes the new iPad Pro and the refreshed iPad 10.

But a different insider indicated it’s not all great news for the upcoming iPad Pro series. The smaller 11-inch iPad Pro model will not get the mini-LED screen upgrade some people might have expected.

Gurman penned a new Power On newsletter over the weekend, where he addressed the upcoming suite of Apple products. It’s not just the iPad Pro and iPad models that will add 2022 variants to their respective families. Apple also plans to release updated MacBook Pro models this winter.

2022 iPad Pro launch schedule

The insider said that Apple’s next product launch is just days away. But Apple won’t hold a special press event for it. Apple is saving its “marketing energy” for the mixed reality headset (Reality Pro), reportedly dropping in early 2023. As a result, the new iPad Pro models and the iPad 10 will be announced via press releases.

That’s not necessarily surprising, considering the tablets will deliver mostly internal upgrades rather than big design changes. And the iPad 10’s purported redesign might not warrant any press event.

Gurman says that Apple will introduce new 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the iPad Pro this year. The 2022 models have codenames J617 and J620.

The devices feature the same flat-edge design as the previous year. Apple will use the M2 chip in the new MacBook Air to power the 2022 iPad Pros. According to Gurman’s report, the chip will offer a 20% speed boost over the M1 iPads.

Apple will also release iPadOS 16.1 around the week of October 24th, with the development of the final build to finish this week. Apple’s earnings report for the September quarter should drop on October 27th. Around these dates, Apple might unveil the 2022 iPad Pro and iPad refreshes. The reporter did not offer preorder and release date estimates for the tablets.

Interestingly, the new M2 MacBook Pro models aren’t going to launch alongside the 2022 iPads.

No mini-LED for 11-inch model?

Separately, Ross Young said the 2022 11-inch iPad Pro would not get the mini-LED screen upgrade some people might have wanted. Apple introduced the screen tech with the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Many believed Apple would eventually expand mini-LED availability to the smaller Pro and other iPads.

Not gonna happen — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 16, 2022

Young has made several accurate predictions about unreleased Apple products in the past. His information might very well be correct. Gurman’s report made no mention of display tech, however.

It’s unclear why Apple would not bring the mini-LED upgrade to its 2022 11-inch iPad Pro. But Apple is also working on OLED display tech for future iPads.

