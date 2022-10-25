Upcoming M2 MacBook Pro laptops to feature exciting new RAM upgrade

The launch of Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models seems imminent at this point, with recent reports indicating Apple might upgrade the new machines in the very near future. Apple has already launched an M2 MacBook Pro model, but that’s the old design running on the same base M2 chip as the 2022 MacBook Air and 2022 iPad Pro. November is the most likely month for this final product refresh of 2022.

While we wait for Apple to announce new Macs, we’re learning more details about the new M2 MacBook Pro upgrades. A leaker claims the M2 Pro and M2 Max models will come with “very high-bandwidth, high-speed RAM,” which should be another significant upgrade the Pro users should appreciate. That’s on top of the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors that will power the new computers.

The claim comes from MacRumors forum user Amethyst. Per MacRumors, the leaker revealed accurate details about Mac Studio and Studio Display ahead of the launch of these two products.

The blog points out that the 14-inch and 16-inch M1 MacBook Pro models already offer high-speed LPDDR5 RAM. The M1 Pro variants get up to 200 GB/s of memory bandwidth. The M1 Max doubles the maximum speed. That’s up to 400 GB/s bandwidth.

MacRumors speculates that Apple might use Samsung’s latest LPDDR5X RAM, which is even faster and more efficient than LPDDDR5. Samsung announced the new RAM recently, claiming the memory offers 33% increased bandwidth and up to 20% less power consumption. And Samsung targets laptops with this RAM upgrade:

Recently, LPDDR DRAM has seen especially high demand from the PC market, where its ability to combine high performance and low-power consumption in a small form factor is helping PC makers build smaller, lighter and more powerful laptops.

These estimates indicate the M2 Pro will get up to 300 GB/s RAM bandwidth. The M2 Max will go up to 600 GB/s. But nothing is official, however.

The leaker also noted that the next Mac mini would feature a regular M2 chip instead of a Pro or Max variant. Apple is also working on an iMac 24 with M2 processors but needs time to polish it.

Finally, Amethyst claims the new M2 Macs will be 10-30% more expensive than before outside the US. That’s not great to hear, but it’s certainly in line with Apple’s pricing policy for international markets that have seen price hikes recently. Apple increased prices in those markets, whether it’s the iPhone 14, apps, or subscriptions.

