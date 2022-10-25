This might be the best way to buy Apple’s 2022 MacBook Pro

The 2022 MacBook Pro launch is a bit confusing this year. Apple already upgraded the old design with the entry-level M2 chip. But that might not be the MacBook Pro you want to buy. Instead, the real 2022 MacBook Pro upgrade consists of refreshes to the 14-inch and 16-inch redesigned laptops that Apple released last year.

Leaks say the 2022 MacBook Pros will look like their predecessors. But they’ll feature the brand new M2 Pro and M2 Max processors coupled with faster memory from Samsung. That’ll be a good enough reason for many MacBook users to get one of the new Pros this winter.

But before you even consider what model to buy and how to customize it, you should know there might be a much better way to purchase a Mac than through Apple. Best Buy’s newly announced Upgrade Plus program has arrived just in time for the 2022 MacBook Pro.

The 2022 MacBook Pro launch is almost here

Before we explain why Upgrade Plus is an excellent idea for the 2022 MacBook Pro, I’ll tell you not to use the new financing program to purchase any of the Apple laptops that Best Buy currently sells. Especially not the M1 Pro or M1 Max variants of the 2021 MacBook Pro models.

If you’re looking to buy a MacBook Pro, you’ll want the latest hardware. The 2022 models could launch as soon as November, which is now just days away.

With that in mind, if you want to make this expensive purchase easier on your wallet, then the Best Buy Upgrade Plus program is for you.

How Best Buy’s Upgrade Plus program works

Best Buy partnered with Citizens Pay to let its customers purchase the latest MacBooks for a great monthly installment fee. You get to use the device for three years. Then you have a choice to make. You either pay the final installment, a fee of 25% to 30% of the Mac’s value; you exit the program and return the hardware; or you upgrade to the newest MacBook and start again.

Only if you decide to keep the device will you pay the full price. Upgrade Plus is more like a great MacBook leasing product that will make buying the 2022 Pros more bearable. It’s similar to Apple’s iPhone upgrade program, and it’s an idea that Apple might very well employ.

Best Buy offers the following example for the $999.99 M1 MacBook Air, which is still a great purchase right now:

Upgrade+ allows customers to finance a Mac laptop from $19.99/month1 for 36 months and the $280.35 final payment is due in month 37. Based on an original price of $999.99.

We don’t know the prices of the 2022 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. But the current 14-inch model starts at $1,999. The cheapest 16-inch MacBook Pro costs $2,499. The 2022 models should feature similar prices. We don’t expect the cost to go down in this economy. And Apple might not raise the prices in the US.

Regardless of the cost, the Upgrade Plus might make it easier to buy a powerful M2 MacBook Pro as soon as this winter. You’ll find more financing examples in the image below.

Don’t forget about AppleCare+ and accessories

Even if you don’t plan on keeping the 2022 MacBook Pro beyond those three years, you can still consider adding AppleCare+ protection. And Best Buy’s Upgrade Plus program will support it. The program will also let you add eligible accessories.

Finally, Best Buy Totaltech members who get the 2022 MacBook Pro through the program will receive the standard benefits of AppleCare+ at no cost for up to 24 months.

That said, Best Buy doesn’t explicitly mention the 2022 M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros in the offer. But the Upgrade Plus program will support all “new-in-box MacBook models.” The upcoming models will surely be available via Upgrade Plus.

But none of this applies if you’re not eligible for the Citizens Pay financing plan. Also, before committing to any financing plan to purchase electronic devices, you’ll want to read the fine print to ensure the deal is a good fit.

More Apple coverage: Check out the best Apple deals online right now.