Apple makes refurbished M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros cheaper

If you’re in the market for a MacBook Pro but aren’t interested in paying full price, we have good news. As spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple recently slashed the prices of refurbished 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

Last October, Apple introduced the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips for the Mac alongside its redesigned MacBook Pro. In April 2022, Apple began selling refurbished models of the 2021 MacBook Pro with the new chips on its website. Initially, the refurbished models cost about 10% less than a new model. With the recent price cut, refurbished models are now close to 15% off, which might tempt some buyers who were on the fence.

Right now, a brand new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro would run you $1,999 on Apple’s online store. Refurbished models were previously listed at $1,799, but if you check the store today, the price has dropped to $1,709. That’s $290 cheaper than a new model.

The same is true for this 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro. As of a few months ago, Apple was charging $2,249 for this refurbished laptop. You can now buy it for $2,139, which is $360 less than the MSRP of a new model, which retails for $2,499.00.

All of Apple’s certified refurbished products are covered by Apple’s one-year limited warranty and a 14-day return policy. They come will all of the accessories, cables, software, and manuals, and Apple will let you buy additional AppleCare coverage.

