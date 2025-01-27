WhatsApp multi-account feature will work with multiple numbers on the same iPhone

WhatsApp might soon expand its multi-account feature by enabling several phone numbers on the same iPhone. This would be like Instagram, where you can add multiple accounts in the same app. Currently, iPhone users can link the same phone number to a few different devices, such as WhatsApp for Mac, another iPhone, or the Web Desktop option.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp started exploring this feature with the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.2.10.70. Although it’s unavailable to testers at this moment, the publication discovered that this feature is finally in the works months after it was first revealed. When the messaging app eventually launches this feature, it will be especially useful for people who use dual SIM or want to have their professional and personal numbers on the same device.

In a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, there will be a new screen where you can add a different phone number to the same device. Once it’s available, WhatsApp will ask you to “Confirm User Switching.” At this moment, switching users might mean you need to manually restart the app to see the new chats.

📝 WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.2.10.70: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on a feature to add and manage multiple accounts within the app, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/BtvOK2hAZO pic.twitter.com/CWsBGFMS6v — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 25, 2025

The publication says WhatsApp might have started working on this multi-account upgrade because many users currently rely on “WhatsApp Business to manage a second phone number, even if they are not representing a business. This is considered a practical solution for those who need separate accounts but don’t want to switch to a different device.”

At this moment, it’s unclear how many accounts iPhone users will be able to add to the same device. Also, we’re unsure how long WhatsApp will keep developing this feature before it lets users take advantage of it.

With the first real multi-account support, the app took months to finally enable this feature for several users. In the past updates, WhatsApp has focused on new AI features, including the Meta AI chatbot and the audio transcription functionality.

BGR will continue to follow the development of this upcoming function and will let you know when it’s available.