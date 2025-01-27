Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life M4 MacBook Pro AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods iPad sideloading
Galaxy S25 preorder deals: Up to $1,020 off!
Home Tech Apps & Software

WhatsApp multi-account feature will work with multiple numbers on the same iPhone

By
Published Jan 27th, 2025 8:45AM EST
iPhone 15 Pro showing various apps, including the App Store and WhatsApp.
Image: José Adorno for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

WhatsApp might soon expand its multi-account feature by enabling several phone numbers on the same iPhone. This would be like Instagram, where you can add multiple accounts in the same app. Currently, iPhone users can link the same phone number to a few different devices, such as WhatsApp for Mac, another iPhone, or the Web Desktop option.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp started exploring this feature with the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.2.10.70. Although it’s unavailable to testers at this moment, the publication discovered that this feature is finally in the works months after it was first revealed. When the messaging app eventually launches this feature, it will be especially useful for people who use dual SIM or want to have their professional and personal numbers on the same device.

In a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, there will be a new screen where you can add a different phone number to the same device. Once it’s available, WhatsApp will ask you to “Confirm User Switching.” At this moment, switching users might mean you need to manually restart the app to see the new chats.

The publication says WhatsApp might have started working on this multi-account upgrade because many users currently rely on “WhatsApp Business to manage a second phone number, even if they are not representing a business. This is considered a practical solution for those who need separate accounts but don’t want to switch to a different device.”

At this moment, it’s unclear how many accounts iPhone users will be able to add to the same device. Also, we’re unsure how long WhatsApp will keep developing this feature before it lets users take advantage of it.

With the first real multi-account support, the app took months to finally enable this feature for several users. In the past updates, WhatsApp has focused on new AI features, including the Meta AI chatbot and the audio transcription functionality.

BGR will continue to follow the development of this upcoming function and will let you know when it’s available.

Don’t Miss: How to log into the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News