How to log into the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones

After years of waiting, WhatsApp has finally released a new version of multi-device support. Starting today, users will get the ability to set the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones, whether it’s an iPhone or an Android device.

According to a blog post, each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently, ensuring that your personal messages, media, and calls are end-to-end encrypted, and if your primary device is inactive for a long period, we automatically log you out of all companion devices.

WhatsApp says linking phones as companion devices make messaging easier, so you can switch between phones without signing out and pick up your chat where you left off. For small businesses, additional employees are now able to respond to customers directly from their phones under the same WhatsApp Business account.

The company says the update has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks. In addition, WhatsApp says that in the coming weeks, it will be adding an alternative and more accessible way to link companion devices by letting you enter your phone number on WhatsApp web to receive a one-time code rather than having to scan a QR Code.

Here’s how to link your WhatsApp account to a different iPhone or Android device

First of all, make sure you have the latest WhatsApp version downloaded to your iPhone or Android device, then follow the steps below.

On Android:

Open WhatsApp on your primary phone

on your primary phone Tap More options

Linked devices > Link a device

Unlock your primary phone:

If your device has biometric authentication, follow the on-screen instructions.

If you don’t have biometric authentication enabled, you’ll be prompted to enter the pin you use to unlock your phone.

Point your primary phone to the screen of the device you want to link to scan the QR code.

On iPhone:

Open WhatsApp on your phone. Go to WhatsApp Settings

Tap Link a Device .

. Unlock your iPhone. If you’re on iOS 14 or older:

Use Touch ID or Face ID to unlock.

If you don’t have biometric authentication enabled, you’ll be prompted to enter the pin you use to unlock your phone.

Point your iPhone at the screen of the device you want to link to scan the QR code.