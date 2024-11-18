We may now know when Apple Intelligence will get Google Gemini integration

iOS 18.2 will finally bring OpenAI’s wildly popular ChatGPT to Siri thanks to integration with Apple Intelligence. This partnership will make Apple’s AI platform even more clever by upgrading Writing Tools and beefing up Siri with ChatGPT’s most recent large language models.

While deeper integration isn’t expected until iOS 18.4, when Siri will be able to control people’s iPhones, there’s a lot of anticipation about this partnership between Apple and OpenAI. Here’s how Apple explains it:

With ChatGPT from OpenAI integrated into Siri and Writing Tools, you get even more expertise when it might be helpful for you — no need to jump between tools. Siri can tap into ChatGPT for certain requests, including questions about photos or documents. And with Compose in Writing Tools, you can create and illustrate original content from scratch. You control when ChatGPT is used and will be asked before any of your information is shared. Anyone can access ChatGPT for free, without creating an account. ChatGPT subscribers can connect accounts to access paid features within these experiences.

iOS 18.2 ChatGPT integration with Apple Intelligence Image source: José Adorno for BGR

However, this isn’t the only LLM that will be available with its AI platform. Back in June, during the WWDC 2024 keynote, Apple announced that Apple Intelligence would work with third-party LLMs. While this partnership starts with ChatGPT, more companies will be able to join the party later.

So far, Bloomberg has reported that Antropic’s Claude and Google’s Gemini were working on this integration. Apple’s Craig Federighi already stated that he would love to have Gemini integration with Apple Intelligence.

Now in his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman gave a tidbit on when to expect Google Gemini integration in Apple Intelligence. With an official app recently released for iPhone users, Gurman expects Google Gemini to be available with Apple Intelligence sometime next year. That’s obviously bad news if you’re eagerly awaiting the ability to use Gemini in place of ChatGPT within Apple Intelligence, though we’re not sure how many people out there fall into that category.

The supposed delay is probably due to Apple’s deal with OpenAI. Since Cupertino doesn’t pay OpenAI for this integration, the reporter thinks Apple gave it a “nice window of exclusivity,” which is why “I wouldn’t expect the Gemini chatbot to arrive in iOS until next year.”