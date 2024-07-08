Apple’s massive AI-powered Siri upgrade isn’t coming until spring 2025

The next iOS 18 beta is expected to bring Apple Intelligence to iPhone 15 Pro, M1 iPads, and M1 Macs. However, you might have to wait way longer if you’re hoping to test the all-new AI Siri, which will understand context and help you control your devices.

In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says Apple plans to let developers try the all-new Siri as soon as January, with a public debut the next spring, which could be around the iOS 18.4 upgrade.

This Apple Intelligence-powered Siri will be able to edit and photo and ship it off to a friend, understand what you’re looking at on your display, or even help you find “that podcast Pedro sent you a while ago” so you can give it a try.

On iOS 18’s preview website, Apple only calls this revamp a new era for Siri. “With richer language understanding and awareness of your personal context, Siri is more capable and helpful than ever,” the company states.

That said, not all is bad news, as other Siri features, such as a redesign and ChatGPT integration, will be launching later this year. With that, users will be able to make the personal assistant smarter, especially if they have a ChatGPT Plus subscription.

This partnership with OpenAI will also help Apple users test the ground with the all-new Siri. Cupertino will give users the ability to use ChatGPT without the platform creating a user’s profile. However, suppose they prefer to log in to OpenAI. In that case, Cupertino will understand that the user wants to have all the facilities from a subscription, and it will allow the company to store the person’s request.

What’s coming with Apple AI

These are some of the features coming with Apple Intelligence with iOS 18 beta:

Writing Tools: Users can rewrite, proofread, and summarize text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps;

Users can rewrite, proofread, and summarize text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps; Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app;

Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app; Memories in Photos: Users can create stories they want to see just by typing a description. Apple Intelligence will pick out the best photos and videos based on the description, craft a storyline with chapters based on themes identified from the photos, and arrange them into a movie with its own narrative arc;

Users can create stories they want to see just by typing a description. Apple Intelligence will pick out the best photos and videos based on the description, craft a storyline with chapters based on themes identified from the photos, and arrange them into a movie with its own narrative arc; Clean Up tool: This Photos app feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject;

This Photos app feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject; Siri: Users type to Siri and switch between text and voice to communicate with Siri in whatever way feels right for the moment.

BGR will let you know once we learn more about the Apple Intelligence launch and the tests for the all-new Siri.