Google Gemini AI app for iPhone now available to download worldwide

iPhone users in some markets discovered a standalone Google Gemini app for iPhone a few days ago. The app wasn’t available in most markets, as Google was apparently testing it ahead of a more widespread release. Fast-forward to Thursday, Google is ready to make the standalone Gemini app available to iPhone users around the world. The Gemini went up in the App Store quietly, and you can download it right now.

The Google Gemini app is now available as a separate app from the main Google app, where you might have accessed the Gemini AI on the iPhone in the past. The best part about the Gemini app is that it comes with support for Gemini Live, Google’s version of ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode.

It’s a conversational AI that lets you talk to the chatbot just like you’re speaking to a human. You can interrupt the AI and change prompts on the fly, similar to how a conversation between two people would flow.

Gemini Live isn’t available in the main Google app on the iPhone, so Google’s new standalone Gemini app is the only way to get it on your iPhone.

Google Live will support personalization, as you can choose from various voices and languages.

You can use Gemini Live to talk about anything, just as you would with ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode. Here’s what the Gemini app description says Gemini can do for you on the iPhone:

Go Live with Gemini to brainstorm ideas, simplify complex topics, and rehearse for important moments. Just click on the Gemini Live button in your Gemini app – Connect with your favorite Google apps like Search, YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail, and more – Study smarter and explore any topic with interactive visuals and real-world examples – Unlock a world of expertise and get tailored information about any topic – Plan trips better and faster – Create AI-generated images in seconds – Get summaries, deep dives, and source links, all in one place – Brainstorm new ideas, or improve existing ones

For example, Gemini Live can be a study companion, ready to assist you while you learn.

The Gemini app for iPhone also supports image generation, just like ChatGPT does.

More interesting to me is the Gemini’s app integration with other Google apps and services you might be using on iPhone. The description says the Gemini app will connect with your favorite Google apps once you install it.

Gemini can connect to YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail, Calendar, and other apps straight from your chat. That’s certainly a useful feature if you use Google apps on your iPhone and want to include Gemini in that. This sort of interaction goes beyond what ChatGPT can do, and it’s all the more interesting as Google doesn’t have any say in how iOS works.

Also, Gemini isn’t part of Apple Intelligence like ChatGPT will be. Even then, ChatGPT will not be able to connect to any other apps. Siri will handle such capabilities later down the road.

Google Gemini is available as a free download from the App Store. If you want access to Google’s latest Gemini models, you’ll need a Gemini Advanced subscription priced at $19.99. You can test Gemini Advanced for free for a month before you decide to keep it.