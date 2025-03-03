visionOS 2.4 beta 2 now available with expanded Apple Intelligence features

After a mild visionOS 2.3 update, Apple keeps beta testing visionOS 2.4 now with beta 2. Among the new features, this upcoming software update readies support for Apple Intelligence.

Apple Intelligence has been available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices with A17 Pro or M chipsets for a few months. Now, it’s making its way to Apple Vision Pro, which is more than capable of running Apple Intelligence capabilities with the M2 chip and 16GB of RAM.

These are some of the features available with visionOS 2.4 beta 2:

Writing Tools: Users can rewrite, proofread, and summarize text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps;

Users can rewrite, proofread, and summarize text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps; Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app;

Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app; Memories in Photos: Users can create stories they want to see just by typing a description. Apple Intelligence will pick out the best photos and videos based on the description, craft a storyline with chapters based on themes identified from the photos, and arrange them into a movie with its own narrative arc;

Clean Up tool: This Photos app feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject;

This Photos app feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject; Siri: Users type to Siri and switch between text and voice to communicate with Siri in whatever way feels right for the moment.

Users type to Siri and switch between text and voice to communicate with Siri in whatever way feels right for the moment. ChatGPT integration: When you feel Apple Intelligence isn’t enough, you can allow ChatGPT to access Writing Tools and other features for a better response.

In addition to Apple Intelligence, visionOS 2.4 beta 2 introduces Spatial Gallery, an app that features spatial photos, videos, and panoramas curated by Apple for Vision Pro. There’s also a new Apple Vision Pro for iPhone that users can take advantage of to queue apps and games to download, discover new content, and more. Guest User has also been revamped so Apple Vision Pro owners can customize everything from their iPhone or iPad.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Alongside visionOS 2.4 beta 2, Apple is also releasing the second testing versions of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, macOS 15.4, watchOS 11.4, and tvOS 18.4. We’ll let you know if we find anything new with them.