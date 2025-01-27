tvOS 18.3 and visionOS 2.3 now available

After a month of beta testing, Apple finally released tvOS 18.3 and visionOS 2.3 to Apple TV and Apple Vision Pro users. After more packed updates, these two new versions seem a bit light on features.

With tvOS 18.3, Apple is expected to add robot vacuum support. Although the company isn’t clear about the addition of this feature, it was promised for early this year.

Here’s what it will be capable of doing: “The Home app now supports the core functionality of robot vacuum cleaners, such as power control, cleaning mode, vacuum, mop, and charge status. They can also participate in automation and scenes and respond to Siri requests. So you can add them to your cleaning routines — or tell Siri to do some spot cleaning in the living room.”

Apple was also expected to add new screensavers to tvOS 18.3, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Apple hasn’t stated what’s new with visionOS 2.3.

On the other hand, tvOS 18.2 was a packed update. One of the biggest changes available with it was that it now supports the new 21:9 aspect ratio, which is perfect for Apple TVs connected to projectors. The company has also added a few other options, such as 2.37:1, 2.39:1, 2.40:1, DCI 4K, and 32:9. They are available under Apple TV’s Audio and Video settings.

Besides that, Apple finally added the Snoopy screensavers to tvOS. According to MacRumors, Apple was working on four categories of screen savers, including Snoopy, TV and Movies, Music, and Soundscapes.

Alongside tvOS 18.3, Apple has also released iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, macOS Sequoia 15.3, watchOS 11.3, and visionOS 2.3. Below, you can learn more about tvOS 18 features, including the possibility of Apple Intelligence coming to this platform eventually.