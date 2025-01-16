Apple seeds visionOS 2.3 beta 3 a few days after third testing versions of watchOS 11.3 and tvOS 18.3

As the testing cycle follows, Apple just released beta 3 of visionOS 2.3, following the release of the third beta of watchOS 11.3 and tvOS 18.3 two days ago. watchOS and tvOS have some possible features in common, such as the upcoming robot vacuum support in the Home app.

First expected to arrive later last year, Apple postponed this feature to early 2025. While this function isn’t yet available, here’s what it will be capable of doing: “The Home app now supports the core functionality of robot vacuum cleaners, such as power control, cleaning mode, vacuum, mop, and charge status. They can also participate in automation and scenes and respond to Siri requests. So you can add them to your cleaning routines — or tell Siri to do some spot cleaning in the living room.”

watchOS 11.3 beta 3 also improves the Apple Watch’s power management and fixes several minor bugs. The previous build of tvOS 18.3, on the other hand, removed references to new screensavers. With tvOS 18.2, MacRumors found references to new screensavers, including “TV and Movies” and “Soundscapes” options, the latter of which was a surprise.

Image source: Apple Inc.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear if Apple is having trouble with these screensavers or if it’s saving them for later in the beta testing development. The Snoopy screensaver also took longer to be made available, even though it was released with tvOS 18.2.

Lastly, it’s unclear what’s new with visionOS 2.3, as Apple already delivered all the main features of this operating system update, which was previewed during the WWDC 2024 keynote.

Alongside beta 3 of visionOS 2.3, Apple also seeded the third testing versions of iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, macOS 15.3, watchOS 11.3, and tvOS 18.3. As always, BGR will let you know if we find anything new with these latest betas, including possible new Apple Intelligence functions or previously unannounced features.