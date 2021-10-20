Try these iPhone secret codes to unlock hidden features in iOS 15

It may come as a surprise to many, but there are several hidden iPhone codes that have been part of the iOS user experience for years now. And though most users might find these secret codes more intriguing than useful, some actually bring some interesting utility to the table.

Again, these secret iPhone codes aren’t exclusive to iOS 15. But seeing as how iOS 15 was released just a few weeks ago, we’d be remiss if we didn’t briefly highlight some of the cooler iOS 15 features you might not be aware of. Though Apple highlights most of the biggest iOS changes during its WWDC keynote, there are inevitably dozens of new features the company simply doesn’t have time to cover.

The first iPhone code – hide Caller ID

I’m not sure if this iPhone code is all that secret, but it may come as a surprise to folks who didn’t grow up in the 90s. It will, however, be very familiar to folks who did.

Put simply, if you want to prevent a caller ID from displaying your number, you can press *67 before making a call.

Get a better gauge on signal strength

This is a nifty little feature that’s not unique to the iPhone necessarily. Basically, there’s a way to get a better read on your signal strength than checking to see how many bars you have.

To see your signal strength represented by a number — and watch it change depending on how strong your signal is as you move around — go to your keypad and enter *3001#12345#. Next, press the call button. Once there, a Main Menu screen should appear. If you hit LTE > Serving Cell Mess, you can see how strong your signal strength is.

Access your iPhone’s IMEI

If you want to find out your device’s International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number, you can do that quite easily. Your IMEI is a unique 15-digit identifier for your own iPhone. This is helpful if you need to unlock your smartphone on another network.

For this secret iPhone code, simply type *#06# into the keypad and you’ll be good to go.

You can also access this information by going to Settings > About > IMEI

Awesome iOS 15 features worth knowing

While we’re on the topic of secret iPhone functionality, we thought it might be a good time to quickly reference a few iOS 15 features you might not be aware of.

Better text selection – iOS 15 brings back the magnification loupe for text selection. Apple notes that you’ll be able to “select exactly the text you want with an improved cursor that magnifies the text you’re looking at.”

Drag and drop between apps – Apple is bringing some desktop functionality to the iPhone. For the first time, users can drag files between apps. For instance, it’s now possible to drag an image from your Photos app right into a Mail message.

Live Text – This is an awesome iOS 15 feature Apple did mention in its WWDC keynote. Live Text, in short, can analyze text in a photo and subsequently allow you to copy and paste it.

As we covered previously:

For example, imagine you’re at a restaurant and want to send your friend a list of menu items. Instead of taking a photo of the menu which might contain small or hard-to-read font, Live Text can select the text and paste it right into a text message.

It can also translate text from one language to another, and even translate handwritten notes into text.